Trump Mulls Skipping 2028 Endorsement After GOP Midterm Losses
(MENAFN) Donald Trump signaled he may stay out of the contest to pick his successor in 2028, saying sitting it out could serve him better than choosing a favorite.
In an interview with a major U.S. television network’s flagship news program, the president was asked whether he would back a successor. “Probably. Not necessarily,” he replied, then added, “Maybe I’m better off not getting involved.”
Pressed on who else he might consider alongside Vice President JD Vance, Trump singled out Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a strong contender. He declined to name other possible candidates.
“Well, I think Marco’s great. I mean, he certainly loves it, and he’s doing great. He’s doing a fantastic job. The ones they think about, but there are many others, and I’d rather not mention their names. There’s some senators that are excellent. I know them all. I like them a lot,” he said.
Even while unsure whether he would endorse anyone, Trump insisted his support would carry real weight inside the Republican Party. “I think it would play a big role if I did, because my endorsement capacity has been very strong,” he said.
The comments follow heavy Republican losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Trump said he believes his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement can outlast his time in office. “I think so, because MAGA is basically common sense,” he said.
He described the movement’s core as border security, military strength and economic growth. “MAGA’s strong borders, good military … We have created wealth at a level that our country has never seen before,” he said.
Trump blamed the party’s midterm showing partly on “bad messaging” and maintained that public support for his handling of the war with Iran remains “phenomenal,” although several polls indicate otherwise. He argued that broad public dissatisfaction with his economic policies is unrelated to the Iran war, and pointed instead to communication failures as a likely cause of the Republican setbacks.
“It was bad messaging, maybe by me, but I would talk about it all the time. So I don’t know, how much can I talk about it,” he said.
Asked what he meant by “bad messaging,” the president said his administration had not gotten its message through to voters. “We couldn’t get the word across,” he said, even though he had earlier noted in the same interview that he held dozens of campaign rallies before the midterms.
Trump also took aim at the press, accusing news outlets of failing to “cover positive news for Republicans.”
In an interview with a major U.S. television network’s flagship news program, the president was asked whether he would back a successor. “Probably. Not necessarily,” he replied, then added, “Maybe I’m better off not getting involved.”
Pressed on who else he might consider alongside Vice President JD Vance, Trump singled out Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a strong contender. He declined to name other possible candidates.
“Well, I think Marco’s great. I mean, he certainly loves it, and he’s doing great. He’s doing a fantastic job. The ones they think about, but there are many others, and I’d rather not mention their names. There’s some senators that are excellent. I know them all. I like them a lot,” he said.
Even while unsure whether he would endorse anyone, Trump insisted his support would carry real weight inside the Republican Party. “I think it would play a big role if I did, because my endorsement capacity has been very strong,” he said.
The comments follow heavy Republican losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Trump said he believes his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement can outlast his time in office. “I think so, because MAGA is basically common sense,” he said.
He described the movement’s core as border security, military strength and economic growth. “MAGA’s strong borders, good military … We have created wealth at a level that our country has never seen before,” he said.
Trump blamed the party’s midterm showing partly on “bad messaging” and maintained that public support for his handling of the war with Iran remains “phenomenal,” although several polls indicate otherwise. He argued that broad public dissatisfaction with his economic policies is unrelated to the Iran war, and pointed instead to communication failures as a likely cause of the Republican setbacks.
“It was bad messaging, maybe by me, but I would talk about it all the time. So I don’t know, how much can I talk about it,” he said.
Asked what he meant by “bad messaging,” the president said his administration had not gotten its message through to voters. “We couldn’t get the word across,” he said, even though he had earlier noted in the same interview that he held dozens of campaign rallies before the midterms.
Trump also took aim at the press, accusing news outlets of failing to “cover positive news for Republicans.”
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