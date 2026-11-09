Iran Says US Strikes on Qeshm Hit Nothing Vital, Homes Spared
(MENAFN) Overnight US strikes on Qeshm Island left residential and commercial districts and critical infrastructure undamaged, a provincial official in southern Iran said Monday.
Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province for political, security and social affairs, said the sites that were hit lay away from populated and commercial zones, according to a semi-official Iranian news agency.
“The targeted sites were outside residential and commercial areas and public service infrastructure, and no damage was caused to the island’s vital infrastructure or essential services,” Nafisi said.
Nafisi added that the situation on Qeshm Island was under control. Emergency services, public utilities and administrative bodies remain on high alert, he said.
He did not name the targeted sites or offer any information on possible casualties.
His comments followed reports of multiple explosions Sunday evening in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas and on nearby Qeshm Island. Citing local sources, the same news agency initially said the blasts may have resulted from warning shots at vessels suspected of breaching navigation rules in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities did not immediately explain the cause.
Qeshm Island sits close to Bandar Abbas, at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carries a significant share of the world’s oil exports.
The incidents come as tensions between Washington and Tehran over security and freedom of navigation in the strait continue to simmer, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to defuse the conflict.
Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province for political, security and social affairs, said the sites that were hit lay away from populated and commercial zones, according to a semi-official Iranian news agency.
“The targeted sites were outside residential and commercial areas and public service infrastructure, and no damage was caused to the island’s vital infrastructure or essential services,” Nafisi said.
Nafisi added that the situation on Qeshm Island was under control. Emergency services, public utilities and administrative bodies remain on high alert, he said.
He did not name the targeted sites or offer any information on possible casualties.
His comments followed reports of multiple explosions Sunday evening in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas and on nearby Qeshm Island. Citing local sources, the same news agency initially said the blasts may have resulted from warning shots at vessels suspected of breaching navigation rules in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities did not immediately explain the cause.
Qeshm Island sits close to Bandar Abbas, at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carries a significant share of the world’s oil exports.
The incidents come as tensions between Washington and Tehran over security and freedom of navigation in the strait continue to simmer, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to defuse the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment