COP31 Opens: 2.6C Warming, USD305B Adaptation Gap Looms
(MENAFN) Under mounting pressure to deliver real results rather than promises, world governments gather Monday in the Mediterranean city of Antalya for COP31, the United Nations climate summit. Negotiators face a stark gap between pledges and progress, and between what vulnerable nations need and what they receive.
The Nov. 9-20 conference draws heads of state, ministers, negotiators, scientists and civil society delegates. Talks will center on cutting emissions, adapting to climate impacts and funding both. A World Leaders’ Summit is set for Nov. 11-12.
Türkiye holds the conference presidency, while Australia’s Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen will lead the negotiations.
The summit’s theme, “COP of the Future – COP of Implementation”, signals its central aim of turning commitments into measurable outcomes.
Action Agenda priorities
The presidency’s Action Agenda puts six issues first: the clean energy transition and electrification, zero waste and methane reduction, climate-resilient cities, green industrialization, food security, and protection of oceans and seas. It also covers youth and education, resilient health systems, and cooperation on climate change, biodiversity and land degradation.
2035 targets on the table
Proposed goals for 2035 include lifting electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35%, cutting energy use intensity in buildings by at least 25%, and raising the global circular material use rate to at least 15%.
Deep divisions persist
Negotiators remain split over funding for developing countries and over how fast to move away from fossil fuels. The rift follows the failure of COP30 to agree on a roadmap.
Data underscores the stakes
The UN Environment Programme’s 2026 Emissions Gap Report projects about 2.6C of warming this century even if countries fully deliver on their climate pledges. That is well above the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement.
The report also estimates that developing countries will need roughly $305 billion a year for climate adaptation by 2035. International public adaptation finance in 2024 totaled between $28.2 billion and $31.7 billion.
The talks come after a year of devastating floods, deadly heat waves and prolonged droughts, which have sharpened demands for faster emissions cuts and more financial support.
The Nov. 9-20 conference draws heads of state, ministers, negotiators, scientists and civil society delegates. Talks will center on cutting emissions, adapting to climate impacts and funding both. A World Leaders’ Summit is set for Nov. 11-12.
Türkiye holds the conference presidency, while Australia’s Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen will lead the negotiations.
The summit’s theme, “COP of the Future – COP of Implementation”, signals its central aim of turning commitments into measurable outcomes.
Action Agenda priorities
The presidency’s Action Agenda puts six issues first: the clean energy transition and electrification, zero waste and methane reduction, climate-resilient cities, green industrialization, food security, and protection of oceans and seas. It also covers youth and education, resilient health systems, and cooperation on climate change, biodiversity and land degradation.
2035 targets on the table
Proposed goals for 2035 include lifting electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35%, cutting energy use intensity in buildings by at least 25%, and raising the global circular material use rate to at least 15%.
Deep divisions persist
Negotiators remain split over funding for developing countries and over how fast to move away from fossil fuels. The rift follows the failure of COP30 to agree on a roadmap.
Data underscores the stakes
The UN Environment Programme’s 2026 Emissions Gap Report projects about 2.6C of warming this century even if countries fully deliver on their climate pledges. That is well above the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement.
The report also estimates that developing countries will need roughly $305 billion a year for climate adaptation by 2035. International public adaptation finance in 2024 totaled between $28.2 billion and $31.7 billion.
The talks come after a year of devastating floods, deadly heat waves and prolonged droughts, which have sharpened demands for faster emissions cuts and more financial support.
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