Global School Marketing Podcast Returns For Third Season With International Guest Line-Up

James and Nik Higgins - Image background enhanced with AI

The popular MADness Podcast returns with an extended international lineup of guests from the world of school marketing and admissions.

- James Higgins

UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A podcast bringing together school marketing and admissions leaders from across the world has launched its third season with a stellar line-up of guests..

The MADness Podcast, hosted by James and Nik Higgins, explores the challenges, opportunities and innovations in the world of school marketing and admissions.

Having attracted thousands of listeners from more than 70 countries across its first two seasons, the podcast returns with it's usual features and a new focus on the rapidly evolving role of artificial intelligence in school marketing and admissions.

The third season features early conversations with Rickert Marais of Stamford American School Hong Kong, Eugine Oh of Epsom College Malaysia, Carol Wong of American School Hong Kong, Nic Carter of UWC ISAK Japan and Christina Adamopoulou of The British School of Amsterdam.

Topics range from changing international school demographics and competitive positioning to digital innovation, parent expectations and the growing influence of generative AI on how families discover and evaluate schools.

James said: "School marketing and admissions is changing at an extraordinary pace. AI is fundamentally altering how parents research schools, while competition for pupils means standing still simply isn't an option.

"What makes MADness different is that we're talking to people doing the job, dealing with these challenges every day and finding creative ways to overcome them.

"We want honest conversations, practical insights and the occasional laugh along the way. There's enough corporate jargon in education already without us adding to it!"

Alongside its main interviews, the podcast's MADLabz episodes offer shorter, practical discussions with industry specialists, exploring tools, techniques and ideas that marketing and admissions teams can put into action.

Industry specialists who have already recorded their session include, including Lisa Franzino of Circlescapes in France and Trevor Waddington a US-based published author and CEO of Truth Tree.

Season Three is brought to audiences by doris, the international school discovery platform helping parents find, compare and connect with schools around the world.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available for organisations looking to reach an international audience of school marketing, admissions and leadership professionals.

James added: "We've built a fantastic community around the podcast, and we're keen to work with organisations that share our ambition to challenge conventional thinking and help schools do things better."

The MADness Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Youtube and other major podcast platforms, with new episodes released every Friday.

All episodes can be found here -

Mr James R J Higgins

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Global school marketing podcast returns for third season with international guest line-up News Provided By 32West November 09, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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