Iqibla Zikr Ring Aura Series: The Next-Generation Flagship Defining 'Beautiful Faith Jewelry'

Faith Meets Elegance

Aura & Aura premium:Faith Meets Elegance

Beautiful Faith Jewelry

Zikr Ring Aura - Premium Package

Zikr Ring Aura Premium- Premium Gift Box

New“Beautiful Faith Jewelry” line powered by RAFIQ OS signals iQIBLA's evolution from functional wearable to lifestyle flagship for world's Muslim community.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iQIBLA, the leading Muslim tech brand, announced the launch of its new-generation flagship Zikr Ring Aura series - a“Beautiful Faith Jewelry” line that fuses jewelry-grade design and craftsmanship with the brand's proprietary RAFIQ OS smart faith system. Headlined by the Zikr Ring Aura Premium, set with 99 diamonds representing the 99 Names of Allah, the series redefines what a smart Zikr Ring can be: a faith companion so beautiful that users will never want to take it off. Pre-orders are now open globally, with first shipments scheduled for November 2026.

The Aura series arrives on the strength of a five-year journey that created an entirely new category. Since iQIBLA launched the world's first smart Zikr Ring in 2021, cumulative shipments of the Zikr Ring series have surpassed 4 million units across more than 60 countries and regions in the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia, making it the world's No. 1 faith smart wearable by market share. The iQIBLA Life app has registered more than 2 million users, and more than 1.2 million pieces of real user feedback informed the two-year development of RAFIQ OS.

The Flagship Series: Beautiful Faith Jewelry

With Aura, iQIBLA translates five years of faith-tech expertise into its most ambitious design statement yet. Positioned as“Beautiful Faith Jewelry,” the series embodies the philosophy“Beauty You Wear. Faith You Carry.” Every element - from the slim, feminine profile and Islamic geometric patterns to premium materials - is engineered so the ring lives naturally alongside everyday wear, social occasions and prayer alike. The launch marks the brand's strategic leap from functional device to lifestyle flagship: no longer a counter you carry, but a companion you wear.

The series launches with three tiers. Zikr Ring Aura delivers the full RAFIQ OS experience in a lightweight, everyday form, And Zikr Ring Aura Premium - the hero of the series - is crafted from aerospace-grade stainless steel and set with 99 diamonds, one for each of the 99 Names of Allah, making every dhikr an elegant ritual at the wearer's fingertips and transforming a digital counter into a piece of faith jewelry with lasting personal meaning.

Powered by RAFIQ OS

At the heart of the Aura series is RAFIQ OS, the next-generation smart faith operating system built exclusively for the new-generation Zikr Ring. Architected around real faith practice, RAFIQ OS delivers four interlocking system layers that form the industry's first complete daily faith loop - Remind, Practice, Record, Grow:

-Distraction-free touch interaction replaces mechanical buttons, making counting, switching and confirmation feel natural, silent and continuous - even in the quiet of a mosque.

-Localized, precise prayer time reminders deliver gentle fingertip vibrations calibrated to the user's location, so worship on time becomes a natural habit without checking a phone.

-A fully guided Dhikr experience: when a prayer window arrives, a two-second long press enters Guided Dhikr mode, which automatically switches the Dhikr text and guides the traditional 33×3 routine; outside prayer times, it flows into flexible free-counting.

-Multi-sensory feedback and AI-driven records: dedicated vibrations at 33, 66 and 99 counts, three-channel Dhikr counting, on-ring Dhikr text display, and

AI-compiled daily, weekly and lifetime faith journey records.

With a charging case for multi-day use, the Aura series is built for uninterrupted everyday wear. All eligible previous-generation Zikr Ring devices will receive a free OTA upgrade to RAFIQ OS in Q4 2026, bringing the new companion experience to millions of existing users.

Built for the Modern Muslimah

The Aura series is designed for the modern Muslimah - devout yet contemporary, with an international aesthetic and a deep sense of cultural identity. It speaks first to Muslim women who value quality living and premium experiences, and extends naturally to the gifting moments that matter: Eid, weddings, birthdays and Mother's Day. With roughly 2 billion Muslims worldwide and the smart ring category accelerating, iQIBLA - which reached its first 4 million units in four years - sees Aura as the product that carries faith technology into the mainstream of Muslim lifestyle.

Availability

Pre-orders for the Zikr Ring Aura series opened on 6th end of November 2026 across iQIBLA's DTC website and partner platforms including Amazon, Noon and AliExpress, with first shipments end in November 2026 - ahead of the holiday season, GITEX and the 2027 Ramadan peak. Early adopters receive early-bird pricing, free custom engraving, free worldwide shipping, a 3-year warranty and premium member privileges included on every order.

Quote from iQIBLA Founder

Jack Shao, Founder of iQIBLA, said:“The Aura series is our answer to a simple question - how should technology accompany faith? For five years we built the world's smartest Zikr Ring; with Aura, we built the most beautiful one. Truly great faith-tech products never stand between users and their faith. They stand quietly beside users, becoming an invisible companion in daily faith life. With Aura, that companion finally looks as beautiful as the faith it serves.”

About iQIBLA

iQIBLA is the No. 1 Muslim tech brand, dedicated to integrating leading smart wearable technology into the faith practice and daily life of Muslims worldwide. A brand of Shenzhen UMEOX with its headquarters in Dubai, UAE, iQIBLA launched the world's first smart Zikr Ring in 2021. The Zikr Ring series has since shipped more than 4 million units across more than 60 countries, supported by the iQIBLA Life ecosystem spanning hardware, software services and AI. For more information, please visit .

Hanson li

iQIBLA LLC

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iQIBLA Zikr Ring Aura Series: The Next-Generation Flagship defining 'Beautiful Faith Jewelry' News Provided By Umeox Innovation November 09, 2026, 07:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry



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