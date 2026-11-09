Cancer Drug Prices Slashed By Up To 96.45 Pc Annual Consumer Savings Pegged At Rs 3,540 Crore: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The government on Monday said revised prices of 1,364 anti-cancer drug formulations have come into effect, with consumers expected to save an estimated Rs 3,540.38 crore annually following a cap on trade margins for 137 anti-cancer drugs.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, has capped trade margins on the maximum retail price (MRP) of 137 anti-cancer drugs based on recommendations of an expert committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Services on October 17, 2026.

According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, 85 pharmaceutical companies had reported revised MRPs for 1,364 anti-cancer formulations covering 121 drugs as of November 8.

Of these, 679 brands reported price reductions of more than 50 per cent, while the highest reduction in MRP stood at 96.45 per cent, the ministry said.

The revised MRPs came into effect on November 9.

The ministry said consumers can check the revised MRPs printed on medicine packs and verify prices through the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application or the NPPA website.

It also said no chemist or hospital pharmacy can charge more than the revised MRP.

Consumers can register complaints regarding overcharging or other pricing-related issues through the Pharma Jan Samadhan portal or contact the NPPA helpline at 1800-111-255, the ministry added.

Earlier in October, the NPPA released a revised list of MRPs for more than 500 brands of anti-cancer medicines following its trade margin rationalisation initiative aimed at making cancer treatment more affordable and accessible across the country.

The move followed the NPPA's announcement on October 17, regarding the trade margin rationalisation of 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines in the public interest.

The government had said that the initiative was aimed at curbing excessive trade margins in the supply chain, reducing treatment costs for patients and improving access to critical oncology drugs.

The medicines include immunotherapy drugs prescribed for more than 20 types of cancer, Denosumab used in the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, Pegfilgrastim for the prevention of neutropenia among cancer patients, and Bevacizumab, which is approved for the treatment of colon, ovarian and cervical cancers, according to the government.