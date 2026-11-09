Firecrackers, Stubble Burning Triggers Pollution Crisis In Punjab, Haryana

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 9 (IANS) Busting of firecrackers and burning of stubble amid celebrations of Diwali have given way to a worrying pollution crisis across Punjab and Haryana.

Air pollution experts on Monday said firecracker emissions, stubble burning and unfavourable weather conditions have pushed air quality to alarming levels in several cities.

A thick blanket of smog has engulfed residential areas in several cities and town in both states, raising concerns over public health and the rising threat of respiratory illnesses.

In Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh emerged as one of the worst-affected cities, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 445 on November 8, placing it in the 'Severe' category.

On November 9, its AQI stood at 399, according to reported CPCB data. Other major cities have also witnessed deteriorating air quality, with Ludhiana recording 313, Jalandhar 298, Amritsar 234 and Patiala 210.

The situation in Haryana is equally concerning as several cities recorded AQI readings above 300 following post-Diwali celebrations.

Bahadurgarh reported an AQI of 389, followed by Rohtak at 379, Bhiwani at 377, Charkhi Dadri and Sirsa at 363 each, and Gurugram at 316.

These readings indicate 'Very Poor' air quality across large parts of the state. The sharp deterioration in air quality is being attributed to a combination of firecracker emissions and the ongoing paddy stubble-burning season.

Despite restrictions on firecrackers, celebrations continued beyond the permitted hours in several areas, adding smoke and harmful particulate matter to the atmosphere.

Punjab has witnessed a significant increase in farm fires. According to reported figures, 1,152 new stubble-burning incidents were recorded on November 8 alone, taking the seasonal total to 4,459.

The smoke from agricultural fields, combined with vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and construction dust, has further aggravated the situation.

The deteriorating air quality has raised serious concerns among health experts, particularly for children, senior citizens and people suffering from asthma, heart conditions and other respiratory ailments.

Prolonged exposure to polluted air can cause coughing, breathing difficulties, throat irritation and eye allergies, says a doctor.

At higher pollution levels, even otherwise healthy individuals may experience respiratory discomfort. Residents have been advised to minimise outdoor activities, avoid morning walks in heavily polluted areas and use well-fitted N95 masks when outdoor exposure is unavoidable.

The worsening pollution situation in Punjab and Haryana highlights the need for stronger enforcement of firecracker restrictions, effective management of agricultural residue and stricter monitoring of industrial and vehicular emissions, say experts.

With winter conditions approaching, low-wind speeds and falling temperatures could further trap pollutants close to the ground, prolonging the smog episode.