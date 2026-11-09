Stalin, Udhayanidhi Leave For Greece To Attend Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin, accompanied by his son and former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, left for Dubai early on Monday, reportedly on their way to Greece to attend the wedding of acclaimed music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran.

According to sources, the two leaders boarded a flight that departed Chennai International Airport at 3.50 a.m. They are expected to continue their journey to Greece via Dubai.

Sources indicated that the wedding ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, and that several prominent personalities from the film industry, business community and political circles may attend the celebrations.

However, an official announcement confirming the wedding arrangements has not been independently verified.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, chairman of Sun Group, which owns the Sun TV television network and has substantial interests in broadcasting, entertainment and other businesses.

She is also closely associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League cricket franchise owned by the Sun Group, and has become a familiar presence at IPL matches and player auctions.

Kavya belongs to one of Tamil Nadu's most prominent political and business families. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, is the son of the late Union Minister Murasoli Maran, who was a nephew of former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

Kalanithi Maran and M.K. Stalin are cousins.

Anirudh Ravichander, meanwhile, is among India's most successful contemporary film music composers and playback singers. He rose to national prominence with the viral success of the song -- Why This Kolaveri Di -- in 2011 and subsequently established himself as a leading composer in Tamil cinema.

He has composed music for several major films, including Jailer, Vikram, Leo and Jawan, earning widespread recognition for his energetic compositions and chart-topping songs.

Anirudh also has a family connection with superstar Rajinikanth. His father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is the brother of Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth, making Anirudh the superstar's nephew by marriage.

Stalin and Udhayanidhi are expected to return to Chennai in the early hours of Friday, November 13, travelling through Dubai. The Maran family has also reportedly arranged a wedding reception in Chennai on November 21.