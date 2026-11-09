J'khand: Ranchi Witnesses Rise In Air Pollution After Diwali, AQI Reaches 193 In Several Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 9 (IANS) Air quality in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi has deteriorated following Diwali celebrations and firecracker bursting, with pollution levels showing a steady rise over the past three days.

Available data indicate that the city's Air Quality Index (AQI), which was in the 'Moderate' category on November 7, increased significantly by November 9, reaching 193 in several localities. Some areas recorded unhealthy levels of air pollution.

According to the available figures, Ranchi's daily average AQI ranged between 142 and 152 on November 7. On November 8, the level increased to between 156 and 164. Meanwhile, real-time readings recorded at different times on November 9 showed the AQI fluctuating between 163 and 189, with several parts of the city reporting even higher pollution levels.

Sector 2 recorded the highest AQI of 193, followed by Deepatoli at 191. Dhumsa Toli and Gandhi Nagar Colony registered an AQI of 189 each, while Koker Chowk recorded 186.

According to the data, PM2.5 continues to be the major pollutant affecting Ranchi's air quality. Smoke and fine particulate matter released by firecrackers are among the factors contributing to the rise in pollution levels.

The decline in temperatures and reduced wind speeds during November may also cause pollutants to remain suspended in the atmosphere for longer periods. The impact of pollution is likely to be more noticeable during the night and early morning, when lower temperatures and limited atmospheric dispersion can cause fine particles to accumulate closer to the ground. Sunshine and increased atmospheric movement during the day may lead to fluctuations in pollution levels.

PM2.5 particles are particularly concerning as their extremely small size allows them to travel deep into the lungs when inhaled. Children, elderly people and those suffering from respiratory illnesses are especially vulnerable to their effects.

Senior physician Dr Jitendra Kumar of CCL Hospital in Gandhinagar, Ranchi, advised vulnerable individuals to avoid spending extended periods outdoors during early morning and late evening hours. He also recommended avoiding strenuous physical activities in open spaces during these periods.

However, although the available figures indicate an upward trend in pollution following Diwali, firecrackers cannot be considered the sole cause of the deterioration in air quality. Vehicle emissions, dust and prevailing weather conditions also contribute to pollution levels in the city.

The rising AQI readings have highlighted concerns over post-Diwali air quality in Ranchi, particularly for residents belonging to vulnerable groups, as pollution levels continue to fluctuate across different parts of the capital.