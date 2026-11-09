Lucknow-Agra Expressway Bus Accident Leaves Two Dead And Many Injured

Lucknow-Agra Expressway Accident

At least two people were killed, and 42 others hospitalised after a passenger bus overturned at the Zero Point on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Monday. Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Department personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, evacuating passengers from the overturned bus. Ambulances were also deployed to transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited to see the injured at a trauma centre.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said the bus was travelling from Delhi when it overturned within the jurisdiction of the local police station, leaving several passengers injured. "This morning, we received information that a bus arriving from the direction of Delhi had overturned at the expressway's zero point within our police station's jurisdiction, leaving many people injured. Local police, officers from nearby stations, our ACP, and other senior officials immediately reached the scene," he said.

Rescue and Relief Efforts

"Ambulances were also called, and the injured were promptly transported to hospitals; so far, 42 individuals have been hospitalised. One person died on the spot, and we have received reports that another person passed away while undergoing treatment. Everyone else is currently receiving medical care," Srivastava added. He said the overturned bus had been set upright and passengers who escaped without injuries were shifted to the police station, where they were being provided necessary assistance.

"The bus has been uprighted, and safe passengers have been taken to the police station, where they are also receiving necessary care. Preliminary inquiries indicate that the bus was coming from Rajasthan, and the passengers on board were travelling to Bihar. Based on our initial assessment-though our primary focus has been on getting the injured to the hospital-there appear to have been around 50 people on board," he said. The DCP further said that the bus driver had also sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital. "The driver himself has also been injured and hospitalised; once he is examined, we will clarify the circumstances, and appropriate action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Official Statement on Incident

District Magistrate (DM) Vishak G told ANI, "This morning, information was received regarding a bus overturning at the zero point of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, within the jurisdiction of the Para police station. Upon receiving this report, all relevant emergency response agencies-including the police, fire service, medical department, and revenue department-arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations."

He added, "According to the information available, the bus was travelling from Bhiwadi toward Bihar, carrying approximately 50 passengers. The injured passengers have been transported to two facilities: the KGMU Trauma Centre and Lokbandhu Hospital, where our teams are currently present. Around 45 people have sustained injuries and are receiving primary medical care." Some individuals have sustained more serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the KGMU Trauma Centre under the supervision of specialist doctors. The information received so far indicates that three people have died in this unfortunate incident. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited. (ANI)

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