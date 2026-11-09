Dubai Gold Prices Surge Higher, 24K Gains Dh6.25 As Inflation Concerns Ease
The 24K price was trading at Dh496.75 per gram at the open of the markets on Monday, up from Dh490.5 per gram over the weekend, as per data by Dubai Jewellery Group. The other variants were also trading higher, with 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K at Dh460, Dh441.25, Dh378, and Dh295 per gram, respectively.Recommended For You
Globally, spot gold was trading at $4,124.11 per ounce, up 1.4 per cent. Silver was trading at $53.06 per ounce, up 2.65 per cent.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump said he was highly unlikely to order further attacks on Iran as talks to end the conflict continued, easing concerns about potential supply disruptions, according to Reuters.
Lower oil prices can ease inflationary pressures and reduce expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer, lowering the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
"Trump's more conciliatory tone toward Iran is helping keep a lid on oil prices, which in turn eases some of the inflation pressure that had been weighing on the metal along with a modest pullback in the dollar," Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said in the Reuters report.
The dollar softened, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for buyers overseas.
Meanwhile, US job growth accelerated in October and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1 per cent reinforcing expectations that the labour market remains resilient and keeping the Fed on track for a December interest-rate increase.
Traders currently see an 81 per cent chance that the Fed will raise rates in December, up from 71 per cent prior to the payrolls data, according to CME's FedWatch tool.ALSO READ
- Dubai gold prices shed Dh9.5 per gram, surrender most of Thursday's gains ahead of Diwali Dubai gold prices jump over Dh11 per gram ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali Dubai gold trades higher as investors await Fed rate hike in December
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment