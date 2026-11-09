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UAE-Based Dana Gas Suspends Khor Mor Operations After Suspected Drone Attack In Iraq


Date: 2026-11-09 02:13:25

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dana Gas said its Khor Mor facility in Iraq's Kurdistan Region was targeted in a suspected drone attack on Sunday night, triggering a fire that was subsequently brought under control.

In a statement issued on Monday, the UAE-based energy company said no injuries had been reported among employees, adding that production operations remained suspended while an assessment of the damage was carried out.

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In a joint statement, the region's ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity described the incident as a "terrorist attack" and said they were working to minimise its impact, Reuters reported.

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No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack.

Dana Gas said it remained in close contact with the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraq's federal authorities, both of which had expressed strong support following the incident.

The company added that it was continuing to work with the relevant authorities to address the situation and would provide further updates as additional information became available.

The incident also disrupted around 2.8 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity across the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement by the region's Electricity Ministry, Reuters reported.

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Khaleej Times

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