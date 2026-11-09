IABAC Targets The Gap Between AI Pilots And Real Business Results With Its 47-Point AI Audit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 09 November 2026– Many businesses are exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve productivity, reduce costs and automate daily operations. However, moving from small AI experiments to solutions that deliver real business results remains a challenge for many organisations.
To help businesses address this gap, the International Association of Business Analytics Certifications (IABAC) offers an AI consulting approach that begins with understanding business needs before recommending technology.
A common challenge for organisations is deciding where AI can make the biggest difference. Some businesses invest in AI tools without clearly identifying the problems they want to solve. Others run pilot projects but struggle to connect them with existing systems, daily workflows and business goals.
IABAC addresses this challenge through its 47-point operational AI readiness audit, designed to help businesses understand their current position and identify areas where AI can deliver practical value.
The audit looks at different aspects of business operations, including existing processes, data readiness, automation opportunities and potential areas for AI adoption. Instead of recommending technology simply because it is popular, the assessment focuses on identifying business problems that AI can realistically help solve.
Based on the findings, businesses can receive a structured view of their AI opportunities, including a prioritised opportunity map, an implementation roadmap and recommendations on whether to build or buy suitable solutions.
This approach helps decision-makers understand what should be implemented first, what resources may be required and how proposed AI projects can support business objectives.
IABAC's consulting services cover areas such as AI strategy, generative AI, machine learning, data engineering and AI implementation. Its approach focuses on taking businesses from identifying opportunities to developing, deploying and improving AI solutions.
The aim is to help organisations make more informed technology decisions, avoid unnecessary investment and focus on projects that address actual business needs.
As businesses continue to explore AI adoption, having a clear implementation plan and measurable objectives is becoming increasingly important. An assessment-led approach can help organisations move beyond experimentation and make AI a practical part of their operations.
Businesses interested in understanding their AI readiness and identifying potential automation opportunities can explore IABAC's AI consulting services and request an AI opportunity assessment.
Explore IABAC AI Consulting:
Learn about AI Consulting Services:
About IABAC
The International Association of Business Analytics Certifications (IABAC) works across business analytics, data science and artificial intelligence. Through its consulting services, IABAC supports organisations in exploring AI opportunities, developing implementation strategies and applying data-driven solutions to business challenges.
Media Contact:
IABAC Communications Team
Website:
To help businesses address this gap, the International Association of Business Analytics Certifications (IABAC) offers an AI consulting approach that begins with understanding business needs before recommending technology.
A common challenge for organisations is deciding where AI can make the biggest difference. Some businesses invest in AI tools without clearly identifying the problems they want to solve. Others run pilot projects but struggle to connect them with existing systems, daily workflows and business goals.
IABAC addresses this challenge through its 47-point operational AI readiness audit, designed to help businesses understand their current position and identify areas where AI can deliver practical value.
The audit looks at different aspects of business operations, including existing processes, data readiness, automation opportunities and potential areas for AI adoption. Instead of recommending technology simply because it is popular, the assessment focuses on identifying business problems that AI can realistically help solve.
Based on the findings, businesses can receive a structured view of their AI opportunities, including a prioritised opportunity map, an implementation roadmap and recommendations on whether to build or buy suitable solutions.
This approach helps decision-makers understand what should be implemented first, what resources may be required and how proposed AI projects can support business objectives.
IABAC's consulting services cover areas such as AI strategy, generative AI, machine learning, data engineering and AI implementation. Its approach focuses on taking businesses from identifying opportunities to developing, deploying and improving AI solutions.
The aim is to help organisations make more informed technology decisions, avoid unnecessary investment and focus on projects that address actual business needs.
As businesses continue to explore AI adoption, having a clear implementation plan and measurable objectives is becoming increasingly important. An assessment-led approach can help organisations move beyond experimentation and make AI a practical part of their operations.
Businesses interested in understanding their AI readiness and identifying potential automation opportunities can explore IABAC's AI consulting services and request an AI opportunity assessment.
Explore IABAC AI Consulting:
Learn about AI Consulting Services:
About IABAC
The International Association of Business Analytics Certifications (IABAC) works across business analytics, data science and artificial intelligence. Through its consulting services, IABAC supports organisations in exploring AI opportunities, developing implementation strategies and applying data-driven solutions to business challenges.
Media Contact:
IABAC Communications Team
Website:
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