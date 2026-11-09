Gov't Spokesperson: Jordan Remains Resilient Against Terrorism, United In Grief, Resolve

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 9 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication and Official Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani reaffirmed Monday that Jordan remains steadfast and unyielding against terrorism and discord, marking the 21st anniversary of the 2005 Amman hotel bombings.

In a post on the X platform, Momani stated: "Twenty-one years have passed since the terrorist bombings in Amman. The enemies of the nation and religion continue to lurk against Jordanians, yet Jordan remains strong in the face of terrorism and sedition, and it will endure." "From the martyrs of the Amman bombings and those before them, to the martyrs of Karak and the pure, sacred blood of Jawad Al-Salayteh, from Aqaba to Ramtha, Jordanians have remained one heart, one fabric, and bound by an unbroken pledge against extremism and ignorance, whatever its form or origin," Momani added.

He concluded: "Jordan will remain strong, impregnable, and defiant, and Jordanians stand united and solid... May God have mercy on our martyrs and protect Jordan and its people." //Petra// AA