Russian Losses In Ukraine War Rise By 2,980 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 12,462 (+4) Russian tanks, 25,683 (+15) armored combat vehicles, 52,112 (+68) artillery systems, 2,263 (+6) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,753 (+2) air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,109 (+10) ground robotic systems, 602,020 (+1,843) operational-tactical drones, 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 172,488 (+638) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,889 (+1) units of special equipment.

Defence Forces strike four enemy drone command posts over past day

The figures are being updated.