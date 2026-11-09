Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region Nearly 20 Times Overnight, Causing Damage In Five Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked five districts of the region nearly 20 times with drones. An industrial facility was damaged in Dnipro. Infrastructure was damaged in Kamianske," he said, adding that Russian forces had also struck infrastructure in the Hrechani Pody community in the Kryvyi Rih district.

Russian attack sets trucks and warehouses ablaze at transport company in Dnipro

In the Samar district, Russian forces attacked the Pishchane and Cherkaske communities. A vehicle service station and cars were damaged, Hanzha noted.

"In the Nikopol district, the district center and the Pokrovske community came under attack," he added.

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