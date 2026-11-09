Russian Forces Strike Residential Area In Kremenchuk, Seven Injured
"In Kremenchuk, Russian forces struck a residential area, sparking fires at several locations. A private enterprise in the Kremenchuk district was also hit," the statement said.
Firefighters rescued 15 people. Seven people were injured, including a 16-year-old. All those injured are under medical supervision.Read also: Russian drone hits private property in Poltava region, fire breaks out
State Emergency Service units extinguished all the fires caused by the attacks and thoroughly inspected the damaged areas.
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