Russian Forces Strike Residential Area In Kremenchuk, Seven Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

"In Kremenchuk, Russian forces struck a residential area, sparking fires at several locations. A private enterprise in the Kremenchuk district was also hit," the statement said.

Firefighters rescued 15 people. Seven people were injured, including a 16-year-old. All those injured are under medical supervision.

Russian drone hits private property in Poltava region, fire breaks out

State Emergency Service units extinguished all the fires caused by the attacks and thoroughly inspected the damaged areas.