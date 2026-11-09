Air Defense Neutralizes 271 Of 317 Russian Drones Targeting Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

On the night of November 8-9 (from 18:00 on November 8), Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 317 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones (105 of them jet-powered), S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles, Gerberas and Parodiya-type decoy drones. They were launched from Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo and Millerovo in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Chauda and Hvardiiske).

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 271 enemy UAVs, including Shahed drones (81 of them jet-powered), five S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles, Gerbera drones and UAVs of other types.

Several strike drones were still in the air, with combat operations ongoing.

Hits by enemy aerial weapons were recorded at 31 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at nine locations.