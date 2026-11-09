Ganja Marks Sixth Anniversary Of Victory Day With Series Of Celebratory Events

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A series of events have been held in Ganja to mark the sixth anniversary of November 8 Victory Day, commemorating Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Patriotic War.

A tree-planting campaign was organized at the Ecological Park Complex on the initiative of the Ganja City Executive Authority.

Following the campaign, city officials and other representatives of the local administration met with members of families of fallen servicemen over tea. The gathering provided an opportunity for an informal exchange and conversations with the families, who were invited to share their thoughts and experiences.

The Victory Day celebrations continued with a concert at the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall named after prominent Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov.

During the speeches, participants highlighted the national unity and determination demonstrated by the Azerbaijani people during the 2020 Patriotic War, which began on September 27, as well as the historical significance of the victory achieved by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of President and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Speakers emphasized that the victory secured after 44 days of fighting represented a decisive milestone in restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and had become an enduring part of the nation's collective memory.

As part of the concert programme, soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic performed patriotic songs, while the Goygol Song and Dance Ensemble presented traditional dance performances.

The performances and speeches were warmly received by the audience and met with applause.