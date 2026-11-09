No Casualties Reported Following US Airstrikes On Iran's Qeshm Island

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

No casualties have been reported following US military airstrikes on Qeshm Island in Iran's southern Hormozgan Province, according to local authorities.

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan Province, made the announcement, citing information from the provincial administration.

According to Nafisi, the area targeted by the US military on Qeshm Island was located away from residential and commercial districts, as well as essential service infrastructure.

“The area targeted by the US military on Qeshm Island was situated outside residential and commercial zones and service infrastructure. The strikes caused no damage to critical or public service infrastructure,” he said.

Nafisi added that the situation on the island remained under control, with rescue services, relevant government agencies and executive authorities placed on full alert to respond to any potential developments.

Four explosions were reportedly heard on Qeshm Island overnight, according to earlier reports.

The latest incident comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, which escalated on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The operation marked the first US military strikes against Iran since a memorandum of understanding had been signed between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump subsequently announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran, triggering further escalation across the region.

In response, Tehran began launching attacks against US facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The confrontation has also had significant consequences for international maritime trade, bringing commercial shipping activity through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill.

Qeshm, Iran's largest island, is located in the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy transportation routes. The waterway serves as a critical corridor for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making security developments in the surrounding area particularly significant for international energy markets.