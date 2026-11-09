Earthquake Strikes East Of Japan's Miyagi Prefecture

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has struck off the eastern coast of Japan, in the Pacific Ocean near Miyagi Prefecture, according to the country's National Meteorological Agency.

The agency's press service reported that the earthquake's epicentre was located in the Pacific Ocean, east of Miyagi Prefecture. The seismic event occurred at a depth of approximately 40 kilometres below the seabed.

No casualties, injuries or damage to buildings and infrastructure have been reported so far. Japanese authorities have also confirmed that no tsunami warning has been issued following the earthquake.

Japan is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world's most seismically active regions, where several tectonic plates meet. As a result, the country experiences frequent earthquakes of varying magnitudes.

The authorities continue to monitor seismic activity in the affected area. No further details regarding possible aftershocks or additional impacts have been reported.