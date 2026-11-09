GCC Countries Sign Agreement On Joint Railway Project Linking Six Gulf States

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RIYADH, Nov 9 (NNN-SANA) -- Transport ministers from the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries signed a general agreement on Sunday in Manama, Bahrain, to develop a regional railway network aimed at strengthening economic integration and improving passenger and freight transport, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The 2,100-kilometres railway project is expected to become fully operational by December 2030, connecting the six GCC member states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said in a statement published on the council's website that the railway represents a strategic initiative to strengthen regional integration.

He said the network would facilitate passenger and freight movement, connect land transport systems with ports and logistics hubs, and improve the efficiency and competitiveness of Gulf transportation infrastructure.

According to figures reported by Saudi media, passenger trains are expected to reach speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour, while freight trains will operate at speeds ranging from 80 to 120 kilometres per hour.

The project is designed to reduce transportation costs, facilitate cross-border travel and trade, and support investment among GCC countries.

The agreement follows several bilateral railway initiatives aimed at improving transport links across the Gulf.

In December 2025, Saudi Arabia and Qatar agreed to develop a 785-kilometres high-speed electric passenger railway connecting the two countries.

The United Arab Emirates and Oman also signed an agreement in 2022 to establish a cross-border railway link, with an estimated investment of US$3 billion.

The broader GCC railway project forms part of regional efforts to modernise transport infrastructure and strengthen economic cooperation through an integrated network connecting major cities, ports and logistics centres.

--NNN-SANA