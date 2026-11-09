America's AI Backlash Is Asia's Design Challenge

MENAFN - Asia Times) An AI server can meet every specification and still sit idle, waiting for electricity or local approval. For Asia's suppliers, the US midterms have made those constraints harder to ignore. Their response should begin before the next specification is written.

Political pressure is bringing the conditions for data center expansion into sharper focus. A faster server has less value if a site cannot power or cool it. Asia's hardware and infrastructure suppliers can turn their manufacturing knowledge into a design advantage.

Across the November 4-6 trading sessions, South Korea's KOSPI lost 10.4% and Taiwan's TAIEX 8.3%, calculated cumulatively from their November 3 closes. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 9.0%, using November 2 as the baseline because Tokyo was closed on November 3.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.5% on November 5. Valuation and financing worries were already weighing on AI shares before the results. The selloff sharpened the stakes, but falling prices are not canceled orders.

There is not yet evidence that the election has rewritten customer specifications. But for suppliers, it raises a consequential question: what will customers need next?

For the power and cooling a site can provide, how much useful work can an AI system deliver? One test would compare how many inference requests systems complete per megawatt-hour under the same workload, power limit and standards for quality, response time and reliability.

The electricity measurement should cover computing, power conversion and cooling, with water use reported separately. Saving power must not come at the cost of electrical safety.

The election gives that question urgency. Using preliminary November 4 results, Data Center Watch examined 393 elected congressional candidates and 34 elected governors while some races remained undecided.

Among congressional Democrats, 23% supported data-center bans or moratoriums, compared with 3% of Republicans. Among governors, the report identified restrictive positions among 50% of Democrats and 8% of Republicans. Support for oversight crossed party lines; Democrats more often favored tighter restrictions. Those positions still have to become policy.

Texas hints at what the emerging bargain could look like. The Texas Tribune reported that Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa had called for a moratorium on all data-center approvals until lawmakers established protections for Texans.

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She has argued that economic development and protection for Texans can go together. More efficient equipment cannot answer every community concern. But it can help developers do more within the power and water constraints that communities and utilities must confront.

The new Democratic-controlled Congress takes office in January, but much of that bargaining will happen closer to the sites themselves. States shape utility rules and incentives, while local authorities often control zoning and siting. Federal energy approvals also matter. Each project's existing approvals, financing and grid access will determine how exposed it is.

The pressure predates the Democratic victories. Republican Governor Greg Abbott had already halted new data-center environmental permits and grid connections in Texas.

President Donald Trump's voluntary Ratepayer Protection Pledge, announced in March, sought commitments from technology companies to fund additional electricity supplies and grid upgrades. When developers carry those costs, equipment that needs less power for a given task becomes more valuable.

Singapore offers a preview of how such pressures can reach the drawing board. The application criteria for its second data-center capacity allocation round, DC-CFA2, include Green Mark platinum certification for facilities, IT equipment meeting the SS 715:2025 efficiency standard and at least 50% of power from eligible green-energy pathways. In this allocation round, resource performance is already part of the price of admission.

The capabilities did not begin with the election. But the political climate gives suppliers a reason to put them to work in different ways. For suppliers, the real contest is over who helps write the test.

Taiwan's packaging, server and power-electronics firms should enter joint design with cloud customers while the architecture is still open. They can propose how a rack should distribute power, remove heat and sustain useful output within a site's limits. That gives manufacturing knowledge a place in the specification itself.

At Computex in June, Delta Electronics presented a prefabricated AI data-center solution alongside power and cooling technologies. The company says factory assembly and testing can shorten deployment by up to 60% compared with traditional technologies. Factory preparation addresses the part of the timetable that engineering controls; permitting and grid connections remain separate challenges.

AMD's Taiwan partnerships offer another route into design. Its May announcement described work with packaging partners including ASE and SPIL, alongside system manufacturers, aimed at better power efficiency and faster deployment.

Such collaborations give suppliers an opportunity to influence how packaging choices affect the power and cooling needs of the whole system.

The opportunity reaches beyond Taiwan and beyond new buildings. Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has reported cooling optimization at Fujitsu's operating Akashi data center using equipment from multiple vendors.

In October, South Korea's LG Electronics signed a long-term chiller agreement with AIR Control Concepts for North American projects exceeding five gigawatts of capacity.

Together, they show how Asian firms can contribute to the cooling and integration of AI infrastructure. For suppliers, the value of long-term supply plans will still depend on whether projects secure power and proceed on schedule.

Who captures the value still depends on bargaining power. Chip scarcity and infrastructure bottlenecks can coexist: foundries or memory makers with scarce capacity have different leverage from assemblers and cooling vendors facing more substitutes. Research can improve that position.

A supplier that demonstrates more useful computing within a customer's power limit has a stronger claim to early involvement and a better basis for competing on something other than cost.

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That claim needs evidence beyond a brochure. Taiwan could fund independent laboratories to work with utilities, science parks and cloud customers on common test conditions. Building on existing workload benchmarks, they should measure equipment together with power and cooling, producing results that customers can use in trials and procurement.

Proof is not enough if suppliers cannot get paid for it. Competition may pass efficiency savings straight to hyperscalers, although verified gains can support differentiated pricing or service agreements.

Payment for engineering value and responsibility for deployment delays require separate negotiations. A factory in Texas gives a supplier no control over a customer's utility connection date. Better products should not make their makers finance delays they cannot control.

Nor can efficiency settle the public bargain. Cheaper computing can encourage greater use, a rebound effect that erodes energy savings; total electricity demand may still rise. Communities will judge projects by their effects on bills, water and surroundings.

Efficiency cannot replace local consent or grid investment, and innovation cannot offset every lost order if AI investment falls. It can help customers operate within tighter constraints.

A good AI server will increasingly be judged by the useful work it can sustain within the power and cooling a site can secure. Suppliers that wait for finished specifications risk remaining cost competitors.

Those that help define that performance have a stronger basis for differentiation and bargaining power.

Chih-Cheng Meng is a Taiwan-based political scientist specializing in international political economy, US-China-Taiwan relations and public policy. He holds a PhD from the University of Texas at Austin.

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