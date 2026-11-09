Anchor Energy Partners Launches Debut Fund Targeting European Energy Flexibility And Storage Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Anchor Energy Partners, a new Copenhagen-based investment platform focused on European energy flexibility and storage infrastructure, today announced the launch of its first fund, Anchor Fund I, with a target size of €75 million. The fund will invest in battery storage and other flexibility assets across Europe, targeting a growing need driven by the expansion of renewable energy, accelerating electrification and increasing pressure on electricity grids.

Europe's power system is changing faster than its grid. Wind and solar now set the power price in a growing share of hours, while electrification and data centres are pushing demand up. The result is a system that more often has too much power or too little: European power markets together recorded more than 7,800 hours of negative wholesale prices in 2025. What the system lacks is flexibility, the ability to store power when it is plentiful and release it when it is needed. Battery storage is currently the fastest way to add it, and Europe has under 80 GWh of battery storage installed today against around 1,200 GWh needed by 2050.

“Europe has done much of the hard work of building renewable generation. The bottleneck now is flexibility, and many good mid-market projects are stuck because few investors are set up with appropriate capital and expertise to underwrite them,” said Fabian Siegel, CEO and co-founder of Anchor Energy Partners.“That is the gap we intend to close. Our team has already built and operates batteries in Germany and Finland, and brings significant experience in energy investing and asset management.”

The fund is focused on opportunities where the structural demand for flexibility, limited capital availability and deep specialist expertise combine to create attractive investments. The fund will acquire and operate de-risked, ready-to-build assets, combining proprietary sourcing and active, data-driven asset management to build a differentiated portfolio of essential energy flexibility and storage infrastructure across Europe. Anchor already works with established developers, technology providers and operating partners across selected European markets. Over time, Anchor intends to expand into adjacent flexibility opportunities, including renewable co-location and commercial and industrial energy solutions.

Anchor builds on the founding partners' experience across energy investing, trading, asset management and strategy, at companies including Ørsted, Danske Commodities, AIP, Icecreek Energy and Boston Consulting Group. Led by Fabian Siegel, alongside Lasse Helstrup (Investments), Alejandra Huerta (Asset Management), Abhi Chirimar (AI & Technology) and Ludvig Holsteinborg (Operations), the team has collectively managed more than €30bn in funds, taken multiple platforms from inception to exit, including two IPOs, and already operates more than 120 MWh of battery storage across Europe. The team is supported by advisors and investors with backgrounds in energy, infrastructure, technology and finance.

The initial close was backed by 2degrees, founding investor and co-owner of Anchor Energy Partners, alongside investors from its wider network. Founded by Mikkel Bülow-Lehnsby, co-founder of Urban Partners, and led by Managing Director Søren Wiberg Holm, 2degrees is a private investment company focused on companies addressing structural supply-demand gaps across energy, climate and technology.

“At 2degrees, we invest in strong supply and demand imbalances, with great teams, in alignment with societal interests. Anchor Energy Partners meets all three. We look forward to backing Anchor Energy Partners on its path to becoming a leading pan-European investment platform - and to helping build the energy system Europe is going to need,” said Mikkel Bülow-Lehnsby, founder of 2degrees.

SUPPORTING DETAILS

About Anchor Energy Partners

Anchor Energy Partners is a Danish investment platform for energy flexibility infrastructure. It finances, builds and operates battery storage and related flexibility assets in Europe's mid-market, starting with Anchor Fund I. Anchor Energy Partners ApS is registered with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority as a manager of alternative investment funds.

Partner biographies

Fabian Siegel, Managing Partner & CEO

Fabian has 25+ years of experience building technology and energy businesses: he co-founded Delivery Hero, founded Marley Spoon and took it to IPO, and in 2024 founded Icecreek Energy, a European BESS platform.

Lasse Helstrup, Partner, Investments

Lasse has 15+ years of experience in energy and infrastructure investment, including nine years at AIP Management, a Nordic pension-backed infrastructure investor, where he executed more than $2bn of renewable investments.

Alejandra Huerta, Partner, Asset Management

Alejandra has 13+ years of experience in energy, trading power and gas at Danske Commodities, developing projects at Ørsted and advising energy companies on strategy at Boston Consulting Group.

Abhi Chirimar, Partner, AI & Technology

Abhi has 20+ years of experience building AI and trading technology, most recently as Chief AI Officer at Icecreek Energy and previously, for eight years, as CIO of AMJ Singapore.

Ludvig Holsteinborg, Partner, Operations

Ludvig has 10+ years of experience in private equity, fund operations and legal, as General Counsel at The Footprint Firm, Head of Legal at North-East Family Office and lawyer at Accura.

Media contact

Alejandra Huerta, Anchor Energy Partners

... | +45 91 34 65 40

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to invest in, any fund. Anchor Fund I is available to professional investors only.









From left to right: Ludvig Holsteinborg (Operations), Abhi Chirimar (AI & Technology), Alejandra Huerta (Asset Management), Lasse Helstrup (Investments), Fabian Siegel (CEO)

Photo: Anchor Energy Partners. All rights reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at