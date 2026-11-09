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Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 45


Date: 2026-11-09 02:02:07

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S' internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 9,683 257.72 2,495,459
Monday, 2 November 2026 109 226.40 24,678
Tuesday, 3 November 2026 137 220.00 30,140
Wednesday, 4 November 2026 150 224.00 33,600
Thursday, 5 November 2026 150 224.00 33,600
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 10,229 255.89 2,617,477

With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 65,338 shares, corresponding to 3.46% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117
Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET
27 222 XCSE 20261102 09:06:45.068575 +0000 20261102 10:06:45.068575
43 228 XCSE 20261102 09:38:48.467868 +0000 20261102 10:38:48.467868
7 228 XCSE 20261102 09:39:03.684829 +0000 20261102 10:39:03.684829
30 228 XCSE 20261102 10:45:05.534177 +0000 20261102 11:45:05.534177
2 222 XCSE 20261102 13:29:00.027477 +0000 20261102 14:29:00.027477
137 220 XCSE 20261103 14:34:53.729415 +0000 20261103 15:34:53.729415
100 224 XCSE 20261104 10:54:37.537549 +0000 20261104 11:54:37.537549
50 224 XCSE 20261104 12:03:56.120602 +0000 20261104 13:03:56.120602
2 224 XCSE 20261105 15:45:21.680736 +0000 20261105 16:45:21.680736
148 224 XCSE 20261105 15:50:00.727203 +0000 20261105 16:50:00.727203

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

  • Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 37 - share buy back week 45

MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111933398


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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