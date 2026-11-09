REVEILLE RESOURCES PLC

(" Reveille ", or the " Company ")

Proposed appointment of Rt. Hon Dominic Raab as Independent Non-Executive Director

Reveille [ AQSE: REV; OTCID: RVREF ], a uranium exploration and development company with a primary focus on Italy's largest uranium deposits, is delighted to announce the proposed appointment of the Rt. Hon Dominic Raab as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, subject to the successful completion of customary regulatory due diligence and onboarding requirements, including the provision of all information and documentation reasonably required by the Company and its Aquis Corporate Adviser, Allenby Capital Limited.

The Rt Hon Dominic Raab served as Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom under Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak between 2021 and 2023, having previously served as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs from 2019 to 2021, and Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. He served as a Member of the United Kingdom Parliament for Esher and Walton from 2010 to 2024.

Before entering politics, Mr Raab began his career at international law firm Linklaters, qualifying as a solicitor in 2000 and specialising in project finance, international litigation and competition law. He subsequently served as a lawyer at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, advising on international law, investment protection and national security matters. He studied law at the University of Oxford and obtained a Master's degree from the University of Cambridge, where he was awarded the Clive Parry Prize for International Law. His career at the highest levels of the British Government provides Reveille with exceptional international leadership experience, combined with deep insight into geopolitics, national security, international relations, strategic policy and global institutional engagement.

Outside public service, Mr Raab is Head of Global Affairs at Appian Capital Advisory, an international investment adviser specialising in the metals and mining sector, where he provides strategic and geopolitical advice and supports engagement with governments, international institutions and investors, with a particular focus on strengthening critical-minerals supply chains. He is also a Distinguished Fellow of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), focusing on strategic minerals and global security, and serves as Special Envoy for the World Gold Council on artisanal and small-scale gold mining. These positions provide him with direct experience of the international mining investment sector, resource security and the strategic importance of critical minerals to Western economies.

As Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr Raab's mandate will be to provide independent oversight, leadership on matters of corporate governance, strategic guidance and international expertise to the Board of Directors (the“ Board”), supporting Reveille's development as an internationally recognised uranium exploration and development company. He will advise on the Company's positioning in relation to energy security, critical minerals and nuclear-fuel supply chains; support its engagement with UK and international institutional investors, potential funding sources, government and institutional stakeholders and strategic partners; and contribute to the Board's evaluation of uranium exploration and development opportunities in Italy and other Western-aligned jurisdictions, as well as relevant corporate-development opportunities.

Mr Raab's appointment further strengthens Reveille's international profile and governance framework, complementing the strategic leadership of its Non-Executive Chairman, the Hon. Michael R. Pompeo, former United States Secretary of State and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Mr Raab and Secretary Pompeo previously worked together at the highest levels of the UK and US Governments during their respective tenures as Foreign Secretary and Secretary of State. The two held numerous bilateral meetings in Washington and London between 2019 and 2020, working closely on matters of international security, geopolitical developments, transatlantic relations and strategic cooperation between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Their established professional relationship and shared experience in international diplomacy provide a strong foundation for their collaboration on Reveille's Board. The combined experience of two former senior government leaders from the United Kingdom and United States is expected to strengthen the Company's international engagement, broaden its access to strategic relationships and reinforce its positioning within the Western nuclear-energy and critical-minerals sectors.

Mr Raab's appointment as Independent Non-Executive Director is for an initial term of three years, subject to the Company's articles of association, applicable law and shareholder re-election where required.

Proposed Remuneration Structure

Under the terms of his appointment, Mr Raab has agreed to receive 50% of his annual remuneration in equity. The equity element will accrue quarterly and be calculated by reference to the average mid-market closing share price over the ten trading days preceding each quarter-end.

The Rt. Hon Dominic Raab, Proposed Independent Non-Executive Director, commented:

“I am delighted to join Reveille at this important stage in its development. The strategic importance of uranium is clear, both for energy security today and for the resilience of nuclear-fuel supply chains over the long term. Reveille has the opportunity to build a broad portfolio in Western-aligned jurisdictions at a time when energy security, reliable and competitively priced energy, and meeting climate objectives have never been more relevant.

I am greatly looking forward to joining an exceptional executive and advisory team, to deliver on these strategic objectives. It is also a particular pleasure to be working again with Mike Pompeo, who I know well from our time serving in our respective governments."

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo, Chairman of Reveille, commented:

“I am pleased to welcome my friend and former colleague Dominic Raab to Reveille's Board. Dominic and I worked closely together during our time in government, and I have great respect for his leadership, his commitment to Western security and his understanding of the geopolitical challenges facing our nations. His decision to join Reveille is a strong endorsement of the opportunity before us.

Reveille has a significant opportunity to advance Italy's largest historical uranium deposits at a time when the country is reconsidering the role of nuclear energy in its future. Beyond Italy, we intend to build a substantial international uranium business, pursuing opportunities across Western-aligned jurisdictions, including North America.

Dominic shares my conviction that energy independence, economic competitiveness and national security go hand in hand. His experience, alongside the exceptional team we are assembling, will strengthen our ability to pursue these ambitions. I look forward to working with him again as we build Reveille into a significant participant in the international uranium sector.”

ENDS

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