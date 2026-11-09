GTCFX Won Best Trading Application Award At Smart Vision Summit Morocco 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTCFX received the“Best Trading Application” award at Smart Vision Summit Morocco 2026, where it participated as a Diamond Sponsor. The event took place on 30–31 October 2026 at the Pickalbatros Hotel du Golf in Marrakech.







GTCFX's participation included seminars and panel discussions, alongside meetings with attendees at Booth 15. The seminar presented the company's development, international reach and long-term growth plans, including its GTC Tower headquarters project in Dubai.

During the session, a GTCFX representative outlined GTC Group's expansion since its establishment in 2012. The presentation highlighted that the group now serves more than one million clients across over 100 countries and continues to develop its products, services and trading platforms.

The presentation also highlighted GTC Tower, which is being constructed to serve as GTCFX's headquarters in Dubai. The project forms part of the company's investment in its presence in the emirate and is intended to support its long-term development.









Customer experience was another focus of the seminar, with the representative discussing customer support, trade execution and withdrawal services. The presentation also covered the group's regulatory licences, noting that each licence applies only to the legal entity to which it is issued.

Beyond the seminar programme, the summit provided opportunities for GTCFX to exchange ideas with traders, partners and financial industry professionals. At Booth 15, discussions focused on the company's trading services and potential areas for collaboration.

About GTCFX

GTCFX is a global financial services brand encompassing multiple companies that provide online trading products and services. Established in 2012, the group serves clients across more than 100 countries.

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