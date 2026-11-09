OTC Markets Group Names Olivier Roguez Vice President, Market Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today named Olivier Roguez Vice President, Market Data - EMEA. Roguez will lead OTC Markets' Market Data growth strategy across the entire EMEA region from distributors to exchanges focused on business development efforts. Bringing over 20 years of expertise, Roguez joins from Cboe Global Markets – Europe, where he led market-data and analytics sales across EMEA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Olivier to our growing international team,” said Matthew Fuchs, EVP – Market Data of OTC Markets Group.“Bringing more than two decades of experience building market data relationships and products across EMEA, Olivier will be a valuable resource. We see tremendous opportunity to educate European investors, issuers and participants on our unique value proposition as a global gateway to the U.S. equity market.”

Through the end of Q3, European cross-traded dollar volume on OTC Markets reached $329.6 billion, up 29% year over year. The region accounts for 50% of the $618.9 billion in total international cross-traded volume.

“OTC Markets offers a unique view into thousands of U.S. and international securities, and there is desire across EMEA to understand how U.S. investors trade these securities,” said Olivier Roguez.“I've spent my career helping firms find and use the data that drives their decisions. I look forward to bringing that experience to OTC Markets as we grow our distribution network and partnerships across the region.”

Joining us from Cboe Labs, where Olivier Roguez most recently worked in Business and Product Development, where he led innovation across the EMEA region. Before that, he was Regional Head of Business Development at Capitalab, a former BGC company, managing global accounts across APAC and EMEA from Singapore and London. He spent more than a decade as Head of Sales EMEA at ICAP Information Services, and began his career in market data sales and vendor relations at Dow Jones Newswires.

He holds a BA in Business Management from Edinburgh Napier University, MSTCI Business Management from Université du Havre, and a Master's Degree in Business & Finance from Université de Valenciennes. Olivier Roguez will be based in London and report to Matthew Fuchs.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market, and Pink LimitedTM Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS® are each an SEC-regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Phone: (212) 896-4428

Email: ...