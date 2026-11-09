Dividend Payment Ex-Date Of AS Tallink Grupp
The list of AS Tallink Grupp's shareholders entitled to the second dividend instalment will be fixed as at the end of the business day of the securities registrar's settlement system on 13 November 2026 (record date).
Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is 12 November 2026. From this date onwards, persons acquiring shares (TAL1T, ISIN: EE3100004466) or Finnish Depository Receipts (FDRs; ISIN: FI4000349378) will not be entitled to receive the second dividend instalment.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment