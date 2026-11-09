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Dividend Payment Ex-Date Of AS Tallink Grupp


Date: 2026-11-09 02:01:58

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The General Meeting of Shareholders held on 19 May 2026 decided to pay shareholders a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share. The dividend is paid in two instalments of EUR 0.03 per share each. The first instalment of EUR 0.03 per share was paid on 1 July 2026, and the second instalment of EUR 0.03 per share will be paid to shareholders by transfer to their bank accounts on 24 November 2026.

The list of AS Tallink Grupp's shareholders entitled to the second dividend instalment will be fixed as at the end of the business day of the securities registrar's settlement system on 13 November 2026 (record date).

Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is 12 November 2026. From this date onwards, persons acquiring shares (TAL1T, ISIN: EE3100004466) or Finnish Depository Receipts (FDRs; ISIN: FI4000349378) will not be entitled to receive the second dividend instalment.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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