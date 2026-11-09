Uttar Pradesh Tourism Concludes Highly Successful Participation At World Travel Market London 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Stall at WTM London 2026

Inaugural of the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Stall at WTM London 2026

B2B Meetings at the stall

A group photo of the key stakeholders from Uttar Pradesh at WTM London 2026

State Delegation Highlighted Heritage, Spiritual and Experiential Offerings While Strengthening B2B Partnerships on the Global Travel Stage

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Uttar Pradesh Tourism has successfully concluded its three-day participation at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, held at ExCeL London from November 3 to 5. Positioned at Pavilion N11-500, the delegation delivered a compelling showcase of the Indian state's timeless heritage, sacred spiritual circuits, diverse wildlife and authentic living traditions to the international travel community.The participation opened on a grand note with the official inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion by Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister of Tourism & Culture, Government of India. The inauguration was further distinguished by the presence of Hon'ble Member of Parliament Mrs. Sudha Murty, along with key tourism leadership and co-exhibitors representing the state's hospitality and travel ecosystem.A Tapestry of Spiritual, Cultural and Experiential TourismThroughout the three-day international exhibition, the Uttar Pradesh pavilion offered travel trade representatives, buyers and international media an immersive introduction to its diverse geography and cultural depth:Spiritual Circuits: Highlighting sacred landmarks including Ayodhya (birthplace of Lord Rama), Mathura-Vrindavan (birthplace of Lord Krishna), Varanasi (Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple) and Prayagraj (host of the historic Maha Kumbh), reinforcing the state's leadership in global spiritual tourism.Heritage & Architecture: Showcasing world-renowned icons such as the Taj Mahal in Agra, the royal heritage and architecture of Lucknow and the historic fortresses and scenic landscapes of Bundelkhand.Cultural Traditions & Festivals: Presenting living traditions through grand celebrations like Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali, Rangotsav and Taj Mahotsav.Niche & Experiential Journeys: Promoting eco-tourism, wildlife sanctuaries, wellness retreats, traditional performing arts and Perfume Tourism in Kannauj - the "Perfume Capital of India" where artisans preserve the centuries-old deg-bhapka steam-distillation technique.Strengthening Global Business-to-Business ConnectionsStrategic B2B engagements served as a cornerstone of Uttar Pradesh's agenda at WTM London 2026. State representatives, hoteliers, tour operators and destination management service providers conducted extensive meetings with international travel buyers, global tour operators and trade partners to expand commercial ties and introduce tailored travel products for global markets.Mr. Jaiveer Singh, Hon'ble Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, stated, "Uttar Pradesh is a timeless confluence of culture, spirituality and heritage. From the eternal ghats of Varanasi and the sanctity of Ayodhya to the grandeur of the Taj Mahal and the living traditions of Kannauj perfumery, our state offers travelers an opportunity to experience the true spirit of India. Through our participation at WTM London 2026, we look forward to strengthening our engagement with international travelers and tourism partners, while showcasing the many unique experiences that Uttar Pradesh has to offer."Mr. Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism & Culture Department and Religious Affairs, Government of Uttar Pradesh, added "Our participation at WTM London 2026 is part of Uttar Pradesh's focused strategy to strengthen its presence in key international markets and build stronger partnerships with the global travel trade. The platform will help showcase the state's diverse tourism offerings and create new opportunities for sustainable growth in international tourism."Aligning with Global Travel Industry TrendsWTM London 2026 convened under the theme“Resilience, Rebound & Reinvention: The Next Era of Global Travel,” reflecting the evolving priorities of global travelers towards experiential, authentic and culturally rich journeys. With the United Kingdom remaining a primary source market for India - underpinned by deep historical connections and a vibrant diaspora - Uttar Pradesh's strategic presence successfully positioned the state to capture growing international demand.As participation wrapped up on a high note, Uttar Pradesh Tourism reaffirmed its commitment to building sustained global awareness, fostering long-term international trade alliances and welcoming worldwide travelers to experience the heart of India.

RD

Directorate of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh

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Uttar Pradesh Tourism Concludes Highly Successful Participation at World Travel Market London 2026 News Provided By Vinsan Graphics November 09, 2026, 06:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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