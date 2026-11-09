SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market Launch

SUSS Expands Photomask Portfolio with Next-Generation ASC9500 Mid-End Cleaner

09.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SUSS Expands Photomask Portfolio with Next-Generation ASC9500 Mid-End Cleaner



Strategic expansion of the Photomask Solutions portfolio to address evolving requirements in mature-node manufacturing

Next-generation extendable cleaning platform building on the proven ASC5500, representing a major platform renewal

Depending on configuration, the ASC9500 Mid-End Cleaner supports technology nodes ranging from 38 to 90 nanometers

Introduction of acid-free in-situ UV cleaning technology reduces chemical consumption and operating costs Multiple customer requirements have already been identified, and manufacturing of the ASC9500 has begun Garching, Germany, November 9, 2026 – SUSS MicroTec SE (MDAX/TecDAX: SMHN), a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, today introduces the ASC9500 photomask cleaning system. With the new system, SUSS brings proven cleaning technologies to mature-node photomask manufacturing, combining production capability with the flexibility to address diverse and evolving process requirements. The extendable ASC9500 platform strengthens SUSS' photomask cleaning portfolio and expands its addressable market. Growing Demand for High-Performance Solutions for Mature Technology Nodes Demand for semiconductors based on mature technology nodes remains strong. These proven manufacturing processes are reliable, widely available, and economically attractive. They are used in numerous applications, including automotive, industrial electronics, power semiconductors, and increasingly advanced packaging applications. Driven by AI, increasingly complex semiconductor devices, and heterogeneous integration, semiconductor manufacturing is becoming more diverse. This development creates demand not only for leading-edge technologies but also for greater manufacturing capacity and process flexibility at mature nodes. As production volumes increase, demand for photomasks and associated process solutions continues to grow. Since photomasks are repeatedly used throughout semiconductor manufacturing, effective cleaning is essential to maintaining yield, process stability, and manufacturing efficiency. At the same time, manufacturers face rising requirements for cleaning performance, yield, and cost efficiency. A Next-Generation, Extendable Platform for Evolving Customer Requirements

Building on the proven ASC5500 photomask cleaning system, the ASC9500 represents a comprehensive platform renewal and introduces an extendable architecture designed to support future customer needs. The new generation offers significantly expanded capabilities and integrates advanced features that were previously available only in SUSS' high-end cleaning systems. It also provides a next-generation option for customers using the manual HMx cleaning systems. Depending on configuration, the ASC9500 addresses technology nodes between 38 and 90 nanometers. Its extendable design allows customers to adapt the system to changing process requirements while maintaining cost-efficient operation. Sustainable and Cost-Efficient Operation

A key feature of the ASC9500 is its integrated acid-free in-situ UV cleaning technology. This technology significantly reduces chemical consumption, lowering operating costs while supporting customers' sustainability goals. The result is a highly efficient cleaning solution that combines advanced process performance with a reduced environmental footprint. Customer Demand and Market Opportunity SUSS has already identified requirements from multiple customers, and manufacturing of the ASC9500 has begun. The introduction of the ASC9500 broadens the company's footprint in semiconductor manufacturing application while leveraging technological expertise developed through its leadership position in advanced photomask cleaning applications. By extending proven high-end cleaning technologies to a broader customer base, SUSS is addressing an attractive market opportunity while enabling customers to achieve advanced cleaning performance at a competitive cost of ownership. "The semiconductor market is becoming increasingly diverse, and mature-node manufacturing requires both greater production capacity and process flexibility. With the ASC9500, we are renewing a well-proven cleaning platform and introducing an extendable solution designed to address evolving customer requirements. We already see demand from multiple customers and have started manufacturing. The ASC9500 reinforces our commitment to supporting a broad range of photomask applications and strengthens our position in the photomask cleaning market," said Yuta Nagai, Senior Vice President Photomask Solutions at SUSS. The ASx9500 Platform for End-to-End Photomask Processing Together with the APB9500 post-exposure bake solution, which is already widely used in the production of photolithographic masks, the ASC9500 expands SUSS' ASx9500 platform into a comprehensive offering for photomask processing. SUSS is the global market leader in cleaning photomasks for the most advanced technology nodes in semiconductor manufacturing and is now bringing this cleaning expertise to a broader range of semiconductor manufacturing applications with a precisely tailored solution. For more information about the ASC9500, which is available now, visit: Meet SUSS at SEMICON Europe Discover the latest developments in photomask cleaning and join our Product Deep Dives at SEMICON Europa. Register now: suss/en/events/semicon-europa Contact:

Sabrina Müller

Vice President Investor Relations & Communications

E-Mail: ...

Tel.: +49 160 94989008 About SUSS

SUSS is a leading global provider of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry. Focused on cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, we enable the production of next-generation microchips and semiconductor devices that power digital progress. Developed in close collaboration with research institutes and industry partners, our solutions fuel the AI and high-performance computing ecosystem and shape the future of intelligent devices and applications worldwide. Headquartered in Garching, Germany, SUSS has approximately 1,500 employees worldwide and recently generated sales of approximately €500 million. We operate production sites in Germany and Taiwan and development centers in Europe, Asia and the US, supported by a strong network of sales and service offices with close proximity to our customers. SUSS MicroTec SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, FWB: SMHN; ISIN DE000A1K0235) and is part of the TecDAX and MDAX indices. For more information, visit Legal Disclaimer

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements or may be construed as such. All information and assessments are based on extremely diligent research. However, this publication is made without warranty. Any liability is excluded. The above statements do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. All rights reserved. 09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

