Aquis Stock Exchange: Transfer To Apex Segment
|
Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Transfer to Apex segment
09-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Aquis Stock Exchange announces that Delta Gold Technologies plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open today, Monday 9 November 2026.
Delta Gold Technologies plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: DGQ
ISIN: GB00BTXVG712
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street
London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: ...
Website:
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
2429952 09-Nov-2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment