Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Transfer to Apex segment

09-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aquis Stock Exchange announces that Delta Gold Technologies plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open today, Monday 9 November 2026.

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: DGQ

ISIN: GB00BTXVG712

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street

London EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: ...

Website:

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

