Lucknow Road Accident: CM Yogi Takes Cognisance, Assures Assistance

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 9 (IANS) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took cognisance of the Lucknow road accident, which claimed three lives and left over 40 injured and assured all possible assistance from the government.

Three people were killed and more than 40 others injured after a bus lost control at the Zero Point of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, overturned from an elevated section and plunged into a deep roadside ditch, officials said.

The Chief Minister spoke with the families of those affected and issued instructions to provide all possible assistance. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Fire and emergency services personnel rescued around 15 to 16 passengers, including a child, who were trapped inside the overturned bus. The rescue operation was completed within 35 minutes with the help of a Multi Disaster Rescue Vehicle (MDRV).

Passengers who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the KGMU Trauma Centre for medical treatment. Police personnel and rescue teams also reached the accident site and were involved in the relief and rescue operations.

District Magistrate Vishak G., while briefing reporters about the incident, said, "Information was received regarding a bus overturning at the zero point of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, within the jurisdiction of the Para police station. Following the information, all concerned emergency response agencies, including the police, fire services, medical department and revenue department, reached the spot and immediately began rescue operations."

"According to the information available so far, the bus was travelling from Bhiwadi towards Bihar and was carrying approximately 50 passengers. The injured have been shifted to two medical facilities -- the KGMU Trauma Centre and Lokbandhu Hospital. Our teams are present at both hospitals, and I am currently at the Trauma Centre myself," he said.

The District Magistrate further said that around 45 people had sustained injuries and were being provided initial medical treatment. Some of the injured passengers were in a critical condition and were receiving treatment at the KGMU Trauma Centre under the supervision of specialist doctors.

A few passengers who were initially admitted to Lokbandhu Hospital were subsequently referred to the KGMU Trauma Centre for further treatment.

"Our teams are fully prepared and present here; as you can see, the entire response team is at the site. Regrettably, this unfortunate incident has claimed three lives. As I mentioned, approximately 45 people have been injured, and all possible assistance and medical care are being provided to them," DM Vishak added.