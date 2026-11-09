Post-Diwali Pollution Chokes Rajasthan, AQI Crosses 300 In Alwar, Sri Ganganagar

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 9 (IANS) Air quality in several parts of Rajasthan deteriorated sharply following Diwali celebrations, with firecracker smoke pushing pollution levels into the hazardous range in multiple cities.

Alwar recorded the state's highest Air Quality Index (AQI) of 304, while Jodhpur and Ajmer registered readings of 251 and 232, respectively, on Monday morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) figures.

Sri Ganganagar reported an AQI of 359 early Monday morning, indicating severely deteriorated air quality. Bhiwadi was also among the most polluted cities in the state, with an AQI of 305. Bharatpur recorded 263, Chittorgarh 237, and Churu 242.

Other cities also reported elevated pollution levels, with Bikaner recording an AQI of 269 and Jaipur 221. In different parts of the Rajasthan capital, AQI readings ranged between 211 and 286, indicating poor air quality across the city.

The post-Diwali pollution spike has raised health concerns, particularly for children, senior citizens and people suffering from asthma and other respiratory ailments.

The figures highlight the widespread impact of post-festival pollution across Rajasthan, with several urban centres experiencing a significant deterioration in air quality.

Under India's air quality classification, an AQI above 300 falls in the 'very poor' category and can pose serious health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups.

Smoke released by firecrackers contains fine particulate matter and other pollutants that can enter the respiratory system and penetrate deep into the lungs, increasing the risk of respiratory problems.

Exposure can cause coughing, breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and throat discomfort.

Prolonged exposure may also aggravate existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Children, whose respiratory systems are still developing, and senior citizens are particularly vulnerable to polluted air.

People suffering from asthma, heart disease and other pre-existing conditions may experience worsening symptoms following prolonged exposure. The Health Department has advised children, senior citizens and people suffering from asthma or other respiratory disorders to take extra precautions.

People experiencing breathing difficulties have been advised to minimise outdoor exposure, particularly during the morning and evening hours.

Residents have also been urged to avoid outdoor exercise while pollution levels remain high.