Bangladesh Unveil 16-Member Test Squad For South Africa Series Clash

Bangladesh Announces Test Squad Against South Africa

Bangladesh have announced their 16-member squad for the two-match ICC World Test Championship series against South Africa, with uncapped batter Mahfijul Islam earning his maiden call-up following an impressive run in the ongoing domestic first-class season. The 22-year-old has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the National Cricket League, where he has scored a double century and a century across his last three matches. Mahfijul has accumulated more than 1,000 runs in 19 first-class appearances at an average of 33.67, according to ICC website.

Squad Adjustments and Player Returns

The squad remains largely unchanged from the one currently featuring in the Test series against the West Indies, with pacer Khaled Ahmed returning in place of Nayeem Hasan, keeping in mind the expected pace-friendly conditions in South Africa. Opener Naim Sheikh has also earned a recall to the Test squad. He last represented Bangladesh in the longest format in 2022, making his red-ball international debut against New Zealand.

Injury Updates and Team Standings

Meanwhile, Shadman Islam has been ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury while fielding during the ongoing second Test against the West Indies. The opener was stretchered off the field and will miss the remainder of the match. Mominul Haque, however, returns to the squad after missing the second Test against the West Indies due to the mandatory seven-day concussion protocol. He had suffered a head injury during the first Test, the ICC website read.

Bangladesh are currently placed fifth in the World Test Championship standings and are trailing 1-0 in their ongoing series against the West Indies. The team also faces an uphill task in the second Test, having been set a target of 369 runs in the final innings. The two-match series against South Africa will provide Bangladesh with another opportunity to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship standings.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mahfijul Islam. (ANI)

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