S&P Global Expects Kazakhstan's First Nuclear Plant Unit To Launch In 2037

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The first unit of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant (NPP) is expected to be commissioned around 2037, while the second unit is projected to enter operation in the early 2040s, according to the baseline scenario of S&P Global Energy outlined in the National Energy Report prepared by the Kazenergy Association in cooperation with S&P Global

The report notes that nuclear energy is gradually becoming one of the key components of Kazakhstan's long-term energy strategy, particularly following public support for its development in a nationwide referendum held in October 2024.

The construction of the first NPP has been entrusted to Russia's Rosatom. Plans are also underway to build a second plant with China's CNNC, while the possibility of constructing a third NPP is also being considered.

The report also highlights growing electricity consumption and capacity constraints in Kazakhstan, which has the largest power sector in Central Asia.

Electricity demand continues to rise, while the country's ability to meet this growing demand remains limited due to insufficient commissioning of new generation capacity.

The report attributes this situation to years of underinvestment in maintenance, as well as inadequate funding for replacing aging facilities and expanding infrastructure. This is often linked to tariff policies primarily aimed at keeping end-user electricity prices low.