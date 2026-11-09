Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 45 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the“Safe Harbour Rules”). The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 2,347,561 967.79 2,271,951,437 2 November 2026 11,090 1,077.29 11,947,189 3 November 2026 10,981 1,087.04 11,936,814 4 November 2026 10,743 1,113.56 11,962,974 5 November 2026 10,695 1,126.09 12,043,509 6 November 2026 10,603 1,107.54 11,743,270 Accumulated under the programme 2,401,673 970.82 2,331,585,193

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,401,673 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.13% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment

Share repurchase programme 20261109