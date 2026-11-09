PLM Expands National Distribution Network Through Partnership With FIDELITONE

Private Label MFG adds Tennessee fulfillment capabilities to support faster East Coast deliveries, improved logistics, and continued national growth.

- Private Label MFG Spokesperson

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Private Label MFG (PLM), an automotive performance parts manufacturer and multi-brand e-commerce company serving enthusiasts since 2005, today announced a strategic fulfillment partnership with FIDELITONE to expand its distribution capabilities into the Eastern United States.

Through the partnership, PLM is establishing an additional fulfillment operation in Lebanon, Tennessee, complementing its existing South San Francisco, California, headquarters and distribution operations.

The expansion represents an important step in PLM's long-term strategy to build a scalable national distribution network capable of supporting its growing automotive aftermarket business.

Strengthening Nationwide Fulfillment Capabilities

By positioning inventory closer to customers across the Eastern United States, PLM aims to reduce shipping transit times, improve order fulfillment efficiency, and provide a better overall purchasing experience for automotive enthusiasts, performance shops, and wholesale partners.

The Tennessee operation will complement PLM's existing West Coast distribution capabilities, creating a more geographically balanced fulfillment network to serve customers nationwide.

"Our goal has always been to provide automotive enthusiasts with high-quality performance products at exceptional value," said a Private Label MFG spokesperson. "As our business continues to expand, investing in a stronger distribution network is an important part of delivering a better customer experience. Our partnership with FIDELITONE positions us to serve customers more efficiently while supporting long-term growth."

Building Infrastructure for Continued Growth

The partnership with FIDELITONE, a third-party logistics provider specializing in order fulfillment and supply chain solutions, allows PLM to expand its distribution capacity while leveraging an established logistics infrastructure.

This asset-light approach provides additional flexibility to scale inventory and fulfillment operations in response to customer demand without the capital investment required to develop and operate a second company-owned distribution center.

The expansion also supports PLM's broader strategy of strengthening its operational capabilities as the company continues to introduce new performance products, expand into premium automotive segments, and develop its portfolio of automotive enthusiast brands.

Supporting a Growing Automotive Aftermarket Portfolio

The distribution announcement follows several strategic developments for PLM in 2026, including the launch of its Performance Program for the all-new Honda Prelude, the introduction of PLM Black Label for exotic and supercar performance, and the acquisition of automotive technology brands CarTablet and MotorTablet.

Together, these initiatives reflect PLM's continued investment in product innovation, portfolio diversification, and the infrastructure needed to support a growing automotive aftermarket business.

The announcement also follows the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where automotive aftermarket manufacturers, distributors, and industry professionals gathered to showcase new products, technologies, and industry developments.

As the automotive aftermarket continues to evolve, PLM remains focused on combining product development, e-commerce capabilities, and scalable fulfillment operations to serve enthusiasts and business partners across the United States and international markets.

The Tennessee distribution expansion represents another step toward PLM's long-term objective of building a diversified automotive enthusiast business supported by strong brands, innovative products, and efficient national operations.

For more information about Private Label MFG and its performance products, visit:

For more information about FIDELITONE, visit:

About Private Label MFG

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Private Label MFG (PLM) designs, manufactures, and distributes aftermarket automotive performance products for enthusiasts worldwide. PLM's growing portfolio includes performance exhaust systems, turbo components, intercoolers, engine mounts, aerodynamic components, premium performance products through PLM Black Label, and automotive technology solutions through CarTablet and MotorTablet. The company serves direct-to-consumer and business-to-business customers through its e-commerce and distribution operations.

About FIDELITONE

FIDELITONE is a third-party logistics provider offering order fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and supply chain services. The company operates fulfillment and logistics facilities across the United States, helping businesses manage distribution and customer delivery operations.

Frank Wu

Private Label Mfg.

+1 6502433032

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PLM Expands National Distribution Network Through Partnership With FIDELITONE News Provided By Private Label Mfg. November 09, 2026, 06:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.