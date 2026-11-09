Summit Insulation Services Highlights New Manitoba Air-Sealing Bonus Ahead Of Winter

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gretna-area homeowners can identify drafts, plan upgrades and confirm rebate eligibility before work begins

- Summit Insulation ServicesGRETNA, MANITOBA, CANADA, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With cooler nights returning to southern Manitoba, Summit Insulation Services is encouraging homeowners in Gretna and nearby communities to look for signs of air leakage and uneven insulation, and to learn about a new provincial incentive that may help eligible households address both.Efficiency Manitoba's Home Insulation Rebate now includes an air-sealing bonus of $500, $750 or $1,000 when comprehensive air sealing is completed as part of an eligible insulation project and verified through pre- and post-retrofit EnerGuide evaluations. The bonus, launched Aug. 5, is tied to measured improvements of 10, 20 or 30 per cent in a home's air leakage rate."The first cool stretch of fall gives homeowners useful information," said a spokesperson for Summit Insulation Services. "A draft at the attic hatch, a room that cools faster than the rest of the house or a cold area along the basement rim joist can point to places worth assessing before winter. The key is to understand the whole building envelope and plan the work in the right order."Natural Resources Canada's Keeping the Heat In guide identifies doors and windows, attic hatches, ceiling penetrations, plumbing and wiring openings, and the joint between wood framing and the foundation as common areas to check. The federal guide recommends treating air-leakage control as a priority while considering moisture, ventilation and combustion-air needs. Homeowners can note where drafts and temperature differences occur and inspect accessible areas for shifted or damp insulation, but should not cover wet insulation or disturb vermiculite. Hidden spaces, electrical concerns and possible hazardous materials should be evaluated by a qualified professional.Homeowners considering the Manitoba rebate should confirm eligibility and receive approval before purchasing materials or starting work. The air-sealing bonus requires a pre-retrofit EnerGuide evaluation to establish a baseline, followed by a post-retrofit evaluation to measure the result. Efficiency Manitoba also currently offers a separate $400 rebate toward an eligible pre-retrofit EnerGuide home evaluation.About Summit Insulation ServicesSummit Insulation Services is a Gretna, Manitoba-based insulation contractor serving residential and commercial clients in southern Manitoba. The company helps property owners assess insulation coverage, air leakage and moisture-related building-envelope concerns, with solutions suited to Prairie conditions.Media ContactSummit Insulation ServicesGretna, Manitoba, Canada(204) 817-6915...

Summit Insulation Services

Summit Insulation Services

+1 204-817-6915

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Summit Insulation Services Highlights New Manitoba Air-Sealing Bonus Ahead of Winter News Provided By Influence Online Marketing November 09, 2026, 06:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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