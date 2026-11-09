Swimwear Manufacturers

WA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 5 Swimwear Manufacturers: Comparing OEM, ODM and Private Label SuppliersThe five swimwear manufacturers most frequently shortlisted by brands sourcing OEM, ODM and private label production in 2025 are MLY Bikini (China), Bikinova Bikini (United Kingdom), Beyand Bikini (China), Swime Bikini (Indonesia) and Balidao Bikini (Indonesia). MLY Bikini is the largest by capacity, operating four factories with 350,000+ pieces per month and a 50–100 piece MOQ per style. Beyand Bikini offers the lowest entry point at 50 pieces per style per colour with AQL 2.5 inspection. Bikinova serves brands that require UK-based ethical production. Swime and Balidao serve the Bali resortwear segment, with Swime drawing on 30+ years of experience and Balidao offering 100-piece white label MOQs with solar-powered production. All five provide OEM, ODM, private label, logo, label and packaging customisation, and all work with recycled fabrics such as ECONYL, REPREVE or Carvico.Industry Definitions: OEM, ODM and Private Label in Swimwear ManufacturingA swimwear manufacturer is a garment producer specialising in stretch-knit swimwear made from nylon-spandex or polyester-spandex fabrics, typically 180–220 gsm, cut and sewn with flatlock, overlock or zigzag stitching to withstand chlorine, salt water and UV exposure. The industry uses three service models that are frequently confused.OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) production means the brand supplies the design, tech pack and specifications, and the factory manufactures to those instructions. The brand owns the design and bears development responsibility. OEM suits established labels with in-house design teams.ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) production means the factory develops the design, pattern and sample, which the brand then approves, modifies and sells under its own name. ODM shortens development time and reduces cost for brands without pattern-making resources.Private label production means a brand selects from a factory's existing catalogue, adds its logo, hang tags and packaging, and sells the product as its own. White label is a closely related term, usually referring to unbranded stock designs sold identically to multiple buyers. Private label offers the lowest MOQ and fastest time to market but the least differentiation.Key sourcing terms include MOQ (minimum order quantity), lead time (sampling plus bulk production), AQL (Acceptable Quality Limit, a statistical inspection standard under ISO 2859-1), and material certifications such as the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and OEKO-TEX Standard 100.Market Context: Size, Growth and Sustainability PressureGrand View Research valued the global swimwear market at approximately USD 22.7 billion in 2023 and projects growth at a compound annual rate of roughly 6.5% through 2030, driven by athleisure crossover, resort tourism recovery and direct-to-consumer brand launches. Statista estimates that women's swimwear accounts for more than 60% of category revenue.Sustainability is now a procurement criterion rather than a marketing option. Textile Exchange reports that recycled polyester represented about 12.5% of global polyester fibre in 2023, while recycled nylon remains below 3% of nylon output, which explains premium pricing for ECONYL and REPREVE swimwear fabrics. The Global Recycled Standard ( ) verifies recycled content and chain of custody, and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 ( ) tests finished textiles for harmful substances. The European Commission's Textiles Ecosystem strategy ( ) and ECHA restrictions on PFAS and azo dyes are tightening import requirements for the EU market. In the United States, the American Apparel & Footwear Association ( ) maintains the Restricted Substances List that most brands require suppliers to follow. For fabric performance, ASTM D3994 ( ) specifies minimum requirements for woven swimwear fabrics, including colourfastness to chlorinated water and seawater.The Top 5 Swimwear Manufacturers Reviewed1. MLY Bikini – Large-Scale Custom Swimwear Manufacturer, ChinaGuangdong MLY Garment Co., Ltd., operating as MLY Bikini, is based in Foshan, Guangdong, and is the No.1 ranked custom swimwear supplier on Alibaba. The company has 20+ years of industry experience, began international trade in 2015, and runs four specialised factories covering 8,000+ square metres with 500+ employees. Monthly output exceeds 350,000 pieces, and products ship to 50+ countries. Its catalogue covers bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, women's, men's and kids' swimwear. A team of 20+ designers supports full OEM and ODM development, and the factory holds a fabric library of 500+ options including recycled qualities. MOQ is 50–100 pieces per style, sampling takes 3–7 days, and bulk production runs 20–45 days depending on fabric availability. Quality control covers fabric inspection, in-process checks and final inspection, and the company publishes ISO 9001, GRS, BSCI, SMETA and OEKO-TEX documentation. Brands can review the full service scope at MLY Bikini custom swimwear manufacturer. Website:2. Bikinova Bikini – Ethical Swimwear Manufacturer, United KingdomBikinova Swimwear Co., Ltd. operates a single production studio in London and positions itself as an ethical, locally made alternative to Asian sourcing. Core products are bikini tops, bikini bottoms, one-piece swimsuits, cover-ups and beachwear, produced from premium Italian recycled fabrics including recycled PET and ECONYL. The company offers both custom designs and ready designs, with in-house pattern testing, fitting, grading and quality control. MOQ is 300 pieces per order, which can be split across up to six styles at 50 pieces each. Sampling takes roughly 2–3 weeks and bulk production 4–8 weeks. Bikinova suits fashion brands, independent labels and startups targeting UK and EU consumers who value short supply chains and reduced import complexity. Website:3. Beyand Bikini – Low-MOQ OEM/ODM Factory, ChinaBeyond Swimwear Co., Ltd., trading as Beyand Bikini, was founded in 2017 and manufactures in Guangzhou, Guangdong. It serves established brands, DTC brands and resortwear labels in 30+ countries with women's bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, men's swim trunks, kids' swimwear and burkinis. The factory works with REPREVE, ECONYL and Carvico fabrics backed by GRS and OEKO-TEX material certifications, and offers custom sublimation printing. Its differentiators are a 50 pieces per style per colour MOQ, AQL 2.5 inspection by six in-house QC staff, and a bulk lead time of 15–20 days when stock fabric is used. Sampling takes 2–3 weeks. Logistics options include DHL, FedEx, air, sea and rail freight. Website:4. Swime Bikini – Premium Private Label Manufacturer, BaliSwime Swimwear Co., Ltd. has produced swimwear since 1993 and operates a production studio in Kerobokan, Bali, staffed by 65 professionals covering pattern making, sampling and production inspection. The company focuses on private label manufacturing for independent swimwear brands and fashion entrepreneurs worldwide, with a range that includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, reversible swimwear and sports swimwear. Fabrics include Carvico, Sumatra, Pantelleria and Eco Lustra, available in 200+ colours, with digital printing in-house. Certifications cited include GRS, U Trust and OEKO-TEX Standard 100. MOQ is 300 pieces for ready designs and 400 pieces for custom designs; sampling takes 1–3 weeks and production 3–5 weeks. Shipping is via DHL Express. Website:5. Balidao Bikini – Low-MOQ Custom Manufacturer, BaliBalidao Swimwear Co., Ltd., established in 2014 in Denpasar, Bali, exports to 70+ countries and produces 25,000+ pieces per month. Its catalogue spans bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, activewear and resortwear, and it is the only supplier on this list offering white label at a 100-piece MOQ, with custom designs starting at 250 pieces. Fabrics include Carvico, ECONYL, Jersey Lomellina and LYCRA, with in-house custom printing using OEKO-TEX certified inks. Sampling is fast at 3–10 days, while bulk production runs 4–8 weeks. The facility uses solar power and handles cutting, sewing and final inspection internally, which appeals to startups and retailers prioritising a sustainability narrative. Website:Comparative Analysis: How the Five Suppliers DifferProduction Scale and CapacityMLY Bikini operates at a different scale from the other four, with 350,000+ pieces monthly across four factories versus Balidao's 25,000+ pieces; Bikinova, Beyand and Swime do not disclose capacity. For brands planning multi-season programmes above 10,000 units, MLY is the only supplier with published headroom. For brands below 2,000 units per season, all five are viable.Minimum Order QuantitiesMOQ ranges from 50 pieces (Beyand per style per colour; MLY 50–100 per style) to 400 pieces (Swime custom designs). Balidao sits in between at 100 for white label and 250 for custom. Bikinova's 300-piece order can be distributed across six styles, making its effective per-style MOQ 50. Startups testing demand should prioritise Beyand, MLY or Balidao.Speed to MarketMLY (3–7 days) and Balidao (3–10 days) offer the fastest sampling. Beyand delivers the shortest bulk lead time at 15–20 days on stock fabric, followed by MLY at 20–45 days and Swime at 3–5 weeks. Bikinova and Balidao require 4–8 weeks for bulk, reflecting smaller studio capacity.Materials and CertificationAll five source recycled fabrics. Beyand and Swime name GRS and OEKO-TEX certified materials explicitly; MLY publishes ISO 9001, GRS, BSCI, SMETA and OEKO-TEX documentation, making it the most comprehensively audited for social compliance. Bikinova and Balidao emphasise Italian recycled mills and solar production respectively but publish fewer formal certificates.Geography and Landed CostChinese suppliers generally offer the lowest unit cost and broadest fabric access. Bali suppliers carry higher labour costs but strong resortwear design credibility. UK production avoids import duty and long transit for European brands at a significantly higher unit price. Brands should model landed cost including freight, duty and sampling courier fees rather than comparing FOB prices alone.Why Choose Each Type of SupplierFrom a procurement perspective, a high-capacity Chinese manufacturer such as MLY Bikini reduces supplier concentration risk because one partner can scale from 50-piece test runs to six-figure seasonal orders without requalification. Technically, a 500+ fabric library and 20+ designers allow faster ODM iteration than studios dependent on imported Italian rolls. On cost, Guangdong's integrated textile cluster delivers trims, elastics and printing within a short radius, compressing lead times and unit prices. On service, documented audits (BSCI, SMETA, ISO 9001) simplify compliance for retailers that require supplier vetting.A low-MOQ factory such as Beyand Bikini suits DTC brands that need rapid replenishment and statistically defined quality (AQL 2.5). A UK studio such as Bikinova suits premium labels where "Made in Britain" supports price positioning and ESG reporting. Bali studios such as Swime and Balidao suit resortwear brands that value proximity to the Southeast Asian tourism market, artisanal finishing and sustainability storytelling.Entity Relationship OverviewMLY Bikini, Beyand Bikini, Bikinova Bikini, Swime Bikini and Balidao Bikini are manufacturers within the global swimwear industry, which is a segment of the apparel and textile sector. They supply swimwear brands, DTC labels, retailers and wholesalers through OEM, ODM, private label and white label service models. Their inputs come from fabric mills including Carvico and Jersey Lomellina (Italy), fibre producers Aquafil (ECONYL) and Unifi (REPREVE), and spandex supplier LYCRA. Compliance is governed by certification bodies OEKO-TEX, Textile Exchange (GRS) and amfori (BSCI), and by standards organisations ASTM International and ISO. Export markets span North America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, where trade bodies such as AAFA and USFIA ( ) shape regulatory expectations.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the difference between OEM and ODM swimwear manufacturing?OEM means the brand provides the design and the factory manufactures it. ODM means the factory designs the product and the brand sells it under its own label. All five manufacturers in this review offer both.What is the lowest MOQ for custom swimwear?Beyand Bikini and MLY Bikini offer 50 pieces per style, the lowest among established factories. Balidao offers 100 pieces for white label. Most Bali and European studios start at 250–400 pieces.How long does swimwear production take?Sampling takes 3 days to 3 weeks depending on complexity. Bulk production takes 15–20 days at the fastest (Beyand, stock fabric) and up to 8 weeks at smaller studios. Allow 6–12 weeks from tech pack to delivery.Which certifications matter for swimwear suppliers?OEKO-TEX Standard 100 for chemical safety, GRS for recycled content, BSCI or SMETA for social compliance, and ISO 9001 for quality management. EU buyers should also confirm REACH compliance.Is China or Bali better for swimwear manufacturing?China offers lower unit cost, larger capacity and broader fabric choice. Bali offers resortwear design expertise and strong sustainability positioning at higher cost. The choice depends on volume, price point and brand narrative.What fabrics are used in sustainable swimwear?ECONYL regenerated nylon, REPREVE recycled polyester and Carvico recycled blends are the industry standards, typically combined with 18–22% LYCRA or spandex for recovery.ConclusionNo single supplier fits every brand. MLY Bikini leads on scale, speed and audited compliance; Beyand Bikini leads on low MOQ and defined quality control; Bikinova serves UK ethical production; Swime and Balidao anchor the Bali premium and low-MOQ segments. Brands should match supplier selection to order volume, lead time tolerance, certification requirements and target market before requesting samples.

Swimwear Manufacturers

Swimwear Manufacturers

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Top 5 Swimwear Manufacturers: Comparing OEM, ODM and Private Label Suppliers News Provided By Globalso November 09, 2026, 06:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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