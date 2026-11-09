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A practical reference for global buyers evaluating brass valve suppliers in China.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhejiang, China, November 9, 2026 - Zhejiang Valogin Technology Co., Ltd., which markets brass valves under the Valogin Valve brand, is a Yuhuan-based manufacturer of brass valves, fittings, and distribution manifolds for plumbing, heating, and gas systems. Founded in 1985, the company operates a 28,000-square-metre factory with about 1,000 employees and reports annual output of 80 million pieces. This report profiles Valogin and four other Chinese brass valve manufacturers that global buyers commonly encounter during supplier research in 2026. It is an editorial reference, not a market-share ranking or a certification of any supplier.The global brass valves market was valued at $14.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $21.35 billion by 2034, according to Dataintelo research cited in the verified data set for this report. Asia Pacific accounted for 41% of global brass valve market revenue in 2025, the same source estimates. Within the category, angle valves are forecast to grow from $1.07 billion in 2026 to $1.79 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4%. These figures describe a market shaped by building water supply, heating, gas distribution, and industrial fluid-control demand rather than by a single product type. Demand is also tied to installation practice. In building water supply, brass gate valves provide coarse shut-off on mains and risers, while brass ball valves give quarter-turn isolation at fixture groups. In gas installations, brass gas ball valves serve as the designated isolation point before appliance maintenance. In hydronic heating, brass gate valves isolate circulators and main lines, brass angle valves connect radiators, and brass stop valves throttle flow. Underfloor heating adds brass manifolds and mixing valves, while heat pump and district heating systems require valves that tolerate cyclic thermal stress and maintain sealing at low flow rates. For buyers, the practical question is not whether Chinese suppliers can produce brass valves at scale, but which suppliers can document consistent quality, certification coverage, and delivery reliability for the target market.This shortlist was prepared using five editorial criteria: relevance to brass valve manufacturing for plumbing, heating, and gas applications; disclosed manufacturing and testing capability; quality-system and product-certification coverage; product breadth across brass valve types; and public verifiability of company information. No numeric scores are assigned because the available public evidence is not uniform across all five companies. The order of presentation reflects the editorial focus of this report; it is not a claim that one company is universally superior to another. Buyers should treat the profiles as a starting point for due diligence, not as a substitute for supplier audits, sample testing, or certificate verification.1. Zhejiang Valogin Technology Co., Ltd. (Valogin Valve)Valogin is the most extensively documented company in this shortlist. The company reports that more than 90% of turnover comes from international markets, with Europe and North America as key markets and coverage extending to South America, the UAE, and more than 100 countries. Its verified data set cites annual turnover of $120 million and processing of approximately 30,000 tons of brass per year. The product range covers brass ball valves, gate valves, check valves, angle valves, stop valves, float valves, gas ball valves, bibcocks, mixing valves, and manifold assemblies for plumbing, heating, and gas systems. A representative product, the VG21.23161 brass manifold, is offered in 3/4 inch by 1/2 inch and 1 inch by 1/2 inch configurations with ISO 228 threads and a nickel-plated brass body. The VG10.16902 brass ball valve is rated PN40 and operates from -20°C to 120°C, while the VG10.61011 gas ball valve carries CE and DVGW approvals and complies with EN331. Valogin states that it holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 management-system certifications, along with CNAS, CE, DVGW, AGA, INIG, WRAS, NSF, cUPC, CSA, and AB1953 listings. Its laboratory covers about 1,025 square metres and is described as established in accordance with ISO 17025. The company also reports more than 70 R&D technicians, including over 15 full-time R&D engineers, and states that 70% of production runs through automated workflows. For buyers, the relevant advantage is breadth: a single supplier can cover multiple brass valve families and offer certification documentation for several export markets. The limitation is that buyers still need to verify certificate scope, current lead times, and production capacity against their own order profile.2. Yuanda Valve Group Co., Ltd.Yuanda Valve Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese valve manufacturer with a public identity centered on industrial valve production. It is commonly encountered in supplier research for gate valves, butterfly valves, check valves, and other industrial flow-control products. Its relevance to this shortlist lies in industrial valve breadth rather than in brass plumbing accessories alone. Buyers evaluating Yuanda for brass valve programs should confirm which product lines are manufactured in brass, which facilities produce them, and which certifications apply to the specific models under consideration. The company's scale and public presence make it a useful benchmark for buyers comparing industrial valve groups with specialist brass valve manufacturers. No specific capacity, revenue, or certification claims are made in this report because those details were not available in the verified data set used here. Buyers should request current catalogs, material certificates, pressure-test reports, and certificate scopes for the exact product families under review.3. Hangzhou Chunjiang Valve Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Chunjiang Valve Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based valve manufacturer whose public product information is associated with brass valves for water, gas, and heating applications. Its location in Hangzhou places it within the Yangtze River Delta manufacturing belt, an area with a dense supplier base for brass valves, fittings, and plumbing components. For global buyers, Chunjiang is relevant as a specialist candidate for brass valve sourcing where regional proximity to Ningbo and Shanghai ports may support export logistics. As with any supplier, buyers should request current catalogs, material specifications, pressure and temperature ratings, and certificate evidence for the target market. This report does not assign specific capacity or certification claims to the company because those details were not included in the verified data set. The appropriate next step is a direct request for product datasheets and a sample validation plan covering the valve types and sizes that matter to the buyer's project.4. Zhejiang Crown Industrial Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Crown Industrial Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based manufacturer publicly associated with brass valves and plumbing fittings. Its relevance in this shortlist is as a regional specialist in brass valve and fitting production, a category where buyers often seek combined valve-and-fitting supply to reduce procurement complexity. Buyers should verify the company's current product range, factory location, testing equipment, and certification status directly. The company is included because it is a real, identifiable Chinese manufacturer in the brass valve field, not because this report has verified a specific market position or performance ranking. A practical evaluation should cover the supplier's in-house machining and assembly steps, its pressure and leak-testing routine, and its ability to provide consistent surface finish and thread conformity across repeat orders.5. Ningbo Yiji Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Ningbo Yiji Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a Ningbo-based valve manufacturer whose public product information covers brass valves for plumbing and heating applications. Ningbo's industrial base is relevant to export-oriented buyers because it combines component suppliers, machining capacity, and port access. For buyers, Yiji is a candidate for brass valve programs where local sourcing and export logistics are part of the evaluation. The same due-diligence rule applies: confirm the actual manufacturing scope, certification coverage, and current capacity before qualification. No specific financial or certification data is attributed to the company in this report. Buyers should ask for a current product list, thread standards, pressure ratings, and evidence of lot-level testing before placing a trial order.For brass valve procurement, certification is a market-access issue, not a marketing badge. In Europe, gas valves are commonly assessed against EN331, while drinking-water contact materials and plumbing products require the relevant national approvals. In North America, cUPC, NSF, CSA, and AB1953 listings are common reference points for plumbing and water-contact products. Buyers should ask for certificate numbers, issuing bodies, product families covered, and expiry dates. They should also confirm that the certificate covers the specific valve type, size range, and connection standard being purchased. A supplier may hold a valid certificate for one product family while a different model remains outside its scope. The same discipline applies to pressure and temperature ratings. A PN40 ball valve and a PN10 angle valve are not interchangeable simply because both are made of brass. The buyer's specification should state the working pressure, temperature range, thread standard, and test requirement for each line item. Delivery reliability is another verification point. Brass valve production involves casting or forging, machining, assembly, and testing. Buyers should ask for the production route, in-house versus outsourced operations, and typical lead time for the requested size mix. A supplier with broad automation may be efficient on high-volume standard models, while a supplier with flexible lines may be better suited to mixed orders and customization. Neither model is automatically superior; the fit depends on the buyer's order profile. Buyers should also test for the failure modes that matter in service: leakage at rated pressure, handle torque after cycling, thread damage during installation, and corrosion resistance after exposure to the intended water or gas medium.The brass valve market is being shaped by building efficiency, heating modernization, gas safety, and water-system reliability. Heat pumps, district heating, underfloor heating, and domestic hot water systems all require valves that hold pressure, resist corrosion, and maintain sealing over long service intervals. For Chinese manufacturers, the opportunity is not only volume but documentation: the suppliers most likely to win repeat business from global buyers are those that can match product performance with clear certification scope, consistent testing, and predictable delivery. The five companies in this report represent different positions in that landscape. Valogin offers the most detailed public evidence of certification breadth, testing infrastructure, and automated production. Yuanda provides an industrial valve benchmark. Chunjiang, Crown, and Yiji represent regional brass valve manufacturing capacity in Zhejiang and Ningbo. None of these profiles replaces a formal supplier audit. They provide a starting shortlist for buyers who need to compare capability, documentation, and fit before opening a qualification process.This article is an editorial reference based on company-published information and verified market data available at the time of publication. It does not constitute a certification, legal advice, or a guarantee of supplier performance. Company names are used for identification only. No direct quotations from company executives were used in this report. Buyers should verify all technical, certification, and commercial claims directly with each supplier. For Valogin product documentation, the company's public brochure can be requested through its official contact channel.

valoigin MKT

ZHEJIANG VALOGIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

+ +86-576-87428589

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Five Reputable Brass Valve Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Fluid Control News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 06:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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