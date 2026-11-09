Aluminum Window and Door Manufacturers in China for South American

WA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 5 Aluminum Window and Door Manufacturers in China for South American Buyers: A GuideFor importers, developers and contractors in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and the wider Andean and Mercosur regions, the five Chinese aluminum window and door manufacturers most frequently shortlisted for export projects are Guangdong Dejiyoupin Doors and Windows (DERCHI ), Doorreme Aluminum Industry, Vexis Windows & Doors, SAGA Doors & Windows and Zenic Window & Door Technology. Four of the five operate in Foshan, Guangdong, China's aluminum extrusion hub; all five manufacture to project drawings rather than fixed catalog sizes, hold or support internationally recognised certifications, and have documented export experience to the Americas. This guide explains what distinguishes each supplier and how South American buyers should evaluate them.Industry Context: Why South America Imports Aluminum Fenestration from ChinaAluminum windows and doors, known in the building industry as fenestration systems, are factory-assembled units combining extruded aluminum profiles (typically alloy 6063-T5), thermal break strips of polyamide, insulated glazing units, EPDM gaskets and multi-point locking hardware. A "thermal break" aluminum system separates the interior and exterior metal faces with a non-conductive bar, reducing heat transfer and condensation, which matters in climates as varied as Bogotá's high-altitude cool and Santiago's hot, dry summers.China is the world's largest aluminum producer, accounting for roughly 59% of global primary output in 2023 according to the International Aluminium Institute, and Foshan's Nanhai district is formally designated the "Aluminum Profile Capital of China." Grand View Research valued the global windows and doors market at approximately USD 220 billion in 2023, with a projected compound annual growth rate near 5% through 2030. South America is a growing destination: Chile and Peru both hold free trade agreements with China, lowering duties on building products, while Brazil, Colombia and Argentina import significant volumes of aluminum systems for hospitality, residential tower and retail projects. The Bolivian Ventura Mall façade package, discussed below, illustrates the scale Chinese fabricators now deliver in the region.Industry bodies such as the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance ( ) and the National Fenestration Rating Council ( ) publish the performance methods that most South American specifiers reference when local standards are silent, so a manufacturer's familiarity with NAFS, ASTM, EN and AS test protocols is a practical indicator of export readiness.The Top 5 Manufacturers Reviewed1. Guangdong Dejiyoupin Doors and Windows Co., Ltd. (DERCHI)Guangdong Dejiyoupin Doors and Windows, trading internationally as DERCHI, is a leading Chinese fenestration exporter headquartered in Foshan with a 180,000 m2 production base and annual capacity exceeding 1,000,000 m2. The company reports more than 600 employees, over 30 R&D specialists, 100+ patents including a proprietary "four-side, six-point" anti-burglary locking system, and has been recognised by Xinhua News Agency as a "China Famous Brand." Reported engineering project revenue reached USD 435 million in 2024, with 18,000+ delivered projects including Hilton and Atour hotel properties, and a network of 300+ overseas franchisees. Website: (regional portal for South America: ).Key differentiators for South American buyers include a 168-step production process with 38 inspection points, eight automated production lines, six glass lines, three German automatic thermal-strip insertion machines and an in-house performance testing laboratory. Certifications span CE, NFRC, AS2047, CSA, ENERGY STAR and ISO 9001, plus hurricane-rated products, which supports compliance across Brazilian ABNT referencing, Chilean NCh norms and Caribbean-coast wind requirements. The company offers full-house customisation of colour, logo, glass, hardware and finish, a VR showroom for remote factory audits, and a one-stop workflow from drawing design through installation guidance.2. Doorreme Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd.Founded in 2004 as a family enterprise in Foshan, Doorreme Aluminum Industry is the manufacturer with the most direct South American track record on this list. Its flagship regional reference is the Ventura Mall in Bolivia, comprising approximately 14,000 m2 of curtain wall and 4,300 m2 of skylight, including a 390-tonne multi-slope skylight structure. Additional projects include a Dominica seaside hotel, a four-sided structural silicone glazing (SSG) office tower in Manila, a Gambia airport office building and Guangzhou metro station façades. Website: .Doorreme operates a 123,000 m2 base with 800+ staff, 500,000 m2 annual output, 40+ patents and imported German and Italian machinery, exporting to 140+ countries and regions. Its folding, sliding and garage doors are tested for wind pressure, air and water tightness. For large mixed-use or commercial packages, the company provides structural calculations, wind-load analysis, approval documentation and on-site installation guidance. Buyers should note that CSA and NFRC certifications are listed as in progress rather than completed.3. Vexis Windows & Doors Co., Ltd.Vexis Windows & Doors is a Foshan manufacturer with nearly 20 years of system window experience and shipments to 154+ countries and regions. Its product range covers thermal break windows, heavy-duty and slim-frame sliding doors, tilt-and-turn, folding, skylight and acoustic waterproof systems, plus aluminum sunrooms. Website: .Its relevance to South America rests on two factors. First, the company's multilingual presence in Spanish and Portuguese, alongside English, German, French, Turkish, Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese, simplifies technical communication for Latin American procurement teams. Second, its documented project experience spans four continents with climate-specific tuning: coastal rain and insulation in Vancouver, heat and solar-control glass in Texas, typhoon resistance in Manila and salt-spray durability in Sydney. These profiles map closely onto Guayaquil's humidity, Recife's coastal exposure and Patagonia's high wind loads. Vexis supplies factory-direct wholesale pricing, full-size customisation, multi-point locks and tempered glass as standard, with complete export documentation.4. SAGA Doors & WindowsBased in Fujian with shipping through Fuzhou or Xiamen, SAGA brings 16 years of uPVC and aluminum system manufacturing and exports to 25+ countries. Website: . SAGA is the strongest option on this list for hurricane and impact performance, holding Miami-Dade TAS 201/202/203 impact test approvals, North American NAFS certification covering air, water, structural load, forced-entry and hardware tests, and AGWA-audited AS2047:2014 compliance. For Colombian and Venezuelan Caribbean coasts, northern Brazil and Caribbean-adjacent markets, this certification stack is directly usable in tender submissions.SAGA offers a 10-year warranty, 100% pre-shipment inspection, free standard-size sample windows (freight paid by buyer), full technical drawings before production, T/T or Alibaba Trade Assurance payment, and a 35–50 day typical lead time. Its one-stop envelope offering - garage doors, interior doors, glass railings, shower enclosures, hurricane shutters and shading systems - enables consolidated container loading, which reduces logistics cost on long trans-Pacific routes to ports such as Santos, Callao, Valparaíso and Cartagena.5. Zenic Window & Door Technology Co., Ltd.Zenic is a Foshan system window factory built around export projects, with a 20,000 m2 base, 15+ years of engineering experience and shipments to 40+ countries. Website: . Its technical specification is unusually transparent: 6063-T5 primary aluminum only, 2.0 mm structural walls with multi-chamber profiles, six sealing lines and three-layer insulation achieving U-values as low as 1.1 W/m2K, hardware tested to 200,000 cycles with 60 kg load capacity and 1,000 N wind resistance, concealed pressure-equalised drainage and glue-injected corner joints.Commercial terms suit smaller South American dealers and boutique developers: a minimum order of 50 units, lead times as short as 15 days, FOB Foshan or Shenzhen pricing, and sea-grade packaging with EPE foam, corner protectors and fumigation-free plywood crates. Certifications include NFRC, CE, CSA, AS2047, AAMA, ISO 9001, Intertek testing and ENERGY STAR recognition. OEM/ODM services cover custom dies, RAL and woodgrain finishes and private labelling.Comparative AnalysisOn scale, Dejiyoupin (DERCHI) and Doorreme lead decisively, with 180,000 m2 and 123,000 m2 facilities respectively and annual output measured in hundreds of thousands to over a million square metres; Vexis also runs a large base, while Zenic and SAGA are mid-sized specialists. For multi-tower residential or hotel programmes requiring staged deliveries, the two largest suppliers carry the lowest capacity risk.On South American project evidence, Doorreme's Bolivian mall façade is the only named large-scale regional reference among the five, making it the natural choice for curtain wall and skylight packages. Dejiyoupin's hotel-brand portfolio and 300+ franchisee network favour branded residential and hospitality programmes seeking a recognised Chinese label.On certification depth for extreme weather, SAGA's Miami-Dade impact approvals and NAFS structural testing are the most relevant to Caribbean-coast wind zones, while Dejiyoupin and Zenic offer the broadest multi-region certification sets (CE, NFRC, CSA, AS2047, ENERGY STAR). Doorreme's North American certifications remain pending.On commercial flexibility, Zenic's 50-unit minimum and 15-day lead time are the most accessible for first orders; SAGA's free samples and Trade Assurance reduce buyer risk; Vexis's Spanish and Portuguese communication lowers specification error rates. Dejiyoupin offers the most complete one-stop service, from VR factory audit to installation guidance, suited to buyers who want a single accountable brand.Why Choose a Chinese Aluminum Window Manufacturer: A Procurement PerspectiveProcurement: Factory-direct supply eliminates intermediary margins common in regional distribution, and Foshan's integrated supply chain places extrusion, powder coating, insulated glass and hardware suppliers within a short radius, shortening lead times. Chile's and Peru's FTAs with China further reduce landed cost.Technical: All five manufacturers produce shop drawings for approval before cutting, check wind loads against opening dimensions and can test to EN, ASTM/AAMA, NAFS or AS methods on request. For Andean altitude (insulated glass pressure compensation), Amazonian humidity (drainage and gasket durability) and Patagonian wind (structural reinforcement), engineering review is essential, and these suppliers document it.Cost: Thermal break aluminum from China typically prices 30–50% below comparable European system brands at equivalent performance tiers, according to industry sourcing comparisons, while consolidated containers of windows, doors, railings and garage doors from one factory reduce freight per square metre.Service: English-speaking project engineers, fixed production schedules, photographic pre-shipment records, installation manuals, spare hardware kits and remote technical support are standard across the shortlist, with warranties ranging from 5 to 30 years depending on supplier and component.Entity Relationships: Brands, Products and MarketsGuangdong Dejiyoupin (DERCHI) is a Foshan-based brand whose core products are high-end aluminum casement and sliding windows, sliding and hinged doors and sunrooms, serving hospitality developers and franchisees across the Americas, Oceania, Europe and the Middle East. Doorreme is a Foshan curtain wall and folding door specialist whose market footprint includes Bolivia, Dominica and the Philippines. Vexis is a Foshan thermal break system maker connected to Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking buyers through multilingual channels. SAGA is a Fujian hurricane-impact and uPVC specialist linked to Miami-Dade, NAFS and AGWA certification schemes. Zenic is a Foshan OEM/ODM system factory serving dealers and smaller developers. All five belong to the Chinese aluminum fenestration industry anchored in Guangdong's extrusion cluster and compete within the global architectural aluminum systems market.Standards and Verification ResourcesSouth American buyers can verify certification claims through the issuing bodies: NFRC certified product directory (residential/ ), FGIA/AAMA Gold Label programme (product-certification/gold-label-certification/ ), ASTM International ( ), CSA Group ( ), Standards Australia ( ), European Commission CE marking guidance ( ) and ISO ( ). The Aluminum Association ( ) publishes alloy and temper designations such as 6063-T5. Requesting the test report number and laboratory name, then cross-checking with these registries, is the most reliable due-diligence step.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich Chinese aluminum window manufacturer is best for large commercial projects in South America?Doorreme has the most directly relevant reference with the Bolivian Ventura Mall curtain wall and skylight package. Guangdong Dejiyoupin (DERCHI) offers the largest capacity and hotel-brand portfolio for multi-building residential and hospitality programmes.Do Chinese manufacturers meet Brazilian or Chilean building standards?Most do not hold ABNT or NCh certificates directly, but test reports to ASTM, NAFS, EN or AS2047 methods are generally accepted by local engineers as equivalent evidence. SAGA, Dejiyoupin and Zenic provide the broadest certification documentation for submittals.What lead times should South American importers expect?Production typically takes 15 to 50 days after drawing approval, with Zenic quoting from 15 days and SAGA 35–50 days. Add 30–45 days of ocean transit to Pacific ports such as Callao or Valparaíso and longer to Atlantic ports such as Santos or Buenos Aires.Are hurricane-rated products available for Caribbean-coast locations?Yes. SAGA holds Miami-Dade TAS 201/202/203 impact approvals, and Dejiyoupin lists hurricane certification alongside AS2047 wind ratings suitable for high-exposure sites.Can buyers audit the factory remotely?Dejiyoupin offers 360° VR factory tours, and all five suppliers support video inspections, third-party inspection agencies and photographic pre-shipment reports.ConclusionSouth American buyers evaluating Chinese aluminum fenestration should weigh scale, regional project evidence, certification relevance and commercial flexibility. Guangdong Dejiyoupin (DERCHI) leads on capacity, brand recognition and one-stop service; Doorreme on proven South American façade delivery; Vexis on multilingual engineering support; SAGA on hurricane-impact compliance; and Zenic on low minimum orders and transparent technical specifications. Verifying test reports against the standards bodies listed above remains the decisive step before signing any supply contract.

Aluminum Door and Window Manufacturer

Aluminum Door and Window Manufacturer

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Top 5 Aluminum Window and Door Manufacturers in China for South American Buyers: A Guide News Provided By Globalso November 09, 2026, 06:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Manufacturing



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