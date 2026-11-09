UWB And Aoa Indoor Positioning System For Complex Facilities

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An indoor positioning system does not need the same precision in every part of a facility. A production station may require close separation between tools or materials, while general storage needs broader visibility. EFORTHINK combines UWB and AoA in an indoor positioning system that matches technology to the area.Use UWB for precision zonesUWB technology contributes precise timing measurements to the indoor positioning system. It supports industrial tracking where location detail helps distinguish workstations, follow WIP, locate tools, or monitor moving vehicles.EFORTHINK's fusion architecture combines centimeter-level UWB with sub-meter AoA positioning. Actual performance depends on the environment, installation, and configuration. Design the indoor positioning system around the required operational decision.Use AoA where its coverage fitsAoA measures the direction of a transmitted signal using an antenna array. Within the indoor positioning system, it provides another way to cover areas with different precision and infrastructure requirements.For small-area positioning, the architecture can use a single AoA base station with the tag height to calculate horizontal position. Larger areas can combine technologies through a fusion network. The indoor positioning system still requires appropriate antenna geometry and installation.Divide the facility by location requirementsTo configure the indoor positioning solution, start the indoor positioning system design by identifying precision workstations, general storage, transfer zones, entrances, and routes. Choose the technology, terminal, and update behavior for each area.Equipment tracking near an assembly station may need finer detail than a location query in a broad storage zone. An indoor positioning system can apply different coverage arrangements while keeping the tracked object connected to one operational record.Keep identities and maps consistentThe indoor positioning system should present location, movement history, geofences, and events through a common application. Consistent object identities and map coordinates help users follow the same tool or asset between technology zones.Define how location events connect with production and management applications. The indoor positioning system supplies spatial information, while work-order and process records provide the associated business context.Plan transitions between zonesWhen a tag moves between UWB and AoA coverage, the indoor positioning system needs consistent updates at the boundary. Include overlap, map alignment, update timing, and repeated movement in both directions during commissioning.Check the transition with the actual tag placement, movement speed, and surrounding equipment. The indoor positioning system should support the intended zone event without creating conflicting object records.Connect positioning with daily operationsEFORTHINK's indoor positioning system includes real-time location management, trajectory playback, personnel management, geofences, and supported video integration. These functions connect industrial tracking with the operating areas and workflows that require it.Factories, automotive facilities, and logistics operations can combine precision areas with broader coverage. Select the indoor positioning system around the objects, environment, accuracy, power requirements, and application interfaces.Share your floor plan and location requirements for each area with EFORTHINK to configure an indoor positioning system using UWB and AoA fusion.

eforthink Technology Co., Ltd.

eforthink Technology Co., Ltd.

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UWB and AoA Indoor Positioning System for Complex Facilities News Provided By Globalso November 09, 2026, 06:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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