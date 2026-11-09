Gravice Solutions's V-Track Now Available On Microsoft Marketplace

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gravice Solutions today announced the availability of V-Track, its collateral valuation governance and lifecycle monitoring platform on Microsoft Marketplace

BANGALORE, INDIA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gravice Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an enterprise technology company focused on AI-powered business process automation and financial technology solutions, today announced the availability of V-Track, its collateral valuation governance and lifecycle monitoring platform, on the Microsoft Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.While lending origination has undergone significant digitisation, post-disbursement collateral valuation and monitoring can remain fragmented across systems, spreadsheets, vendors, and manual processes. The availability of V-Track in Microsoft Marketplace provides banks and financial institutions with easy access to a centralized platform designed to manage collateral valuation workflows, monitor collateral throughout its lifecycle, and improve visibility into collateral-related processes.“Collateral management involves multiple activities across valuation, revaluation, monitoring, vendor management, and audit requirements,” said Sathish Mahalingam, Chief Business Officer, Gravice Solutions Pvt. Ltd.“V-Track brings these activities together into a centralized platform, helping financial institutions create greater visibility and governance across the collateral lifecycle.”V-Track is designed for banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and other lending institutions to manage collateral valuation and monitoring processes through a structured digital workflow. The platform supports collateral mapping, asset-to-facility linkage, real-time loan-to-value (LTV) monitoring, policy-driven revaluation triggers, valuation report validation, deviation identification, valuation vendor governance, and audit traceability.By bringing collateral information and valuation activities into a centralized platform, V-Track is designed to help lending institutions monitor collateral at both individual asset and portfolio levels. The platform can also support integration with existing lending technology environments through APIs, including connections with loan origination systems (LOS), core banking systems (CBS), and other enterprise applications.“We're pleased to welcome V-Track from Gravice Solutions to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing.“Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.”V-Track's availability through Microsoft Marketplace provides financial institutions with a streamlined way to discover and access the platform within the Azure ecosystem. V-Track is built on Microsoft Azure and uses Azure services for application hosting, data management, identity, security, and monitoring. Azure OpenAI Service supports AI-assisted capabilities within the platform, while Microsoft Entra ID and Azure Key Vault help provide secure identity and access management. This architecture enables V-Track to deliver intelligent collateral valuation governance and lifecycle monitoring through a scalable cloud environment.V-Track is designed to operate as an overlay to lending and banking technology environments, enabling institutions to connect collateral data and valuation workflows with their existing systems rather than requiring replacement of their LOS or CBS infrastructure.

Vaghul Rajan

Gravice Solutions Private Limited

+91 63660 01729

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Gravice Solutions's V-Track Now Available on Microsoft Marketplace News Provided By Gravice Solutions Private Limited November 09, 2026, 06:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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