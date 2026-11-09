XI'AN, SHAANXI, CHINA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For cosmetic formulators and bulk raw material procurement factories, ingredient safety, stable performance and formulation compatibility are the core benchmarks of raw material selection. Propylene glycol (1,2-propanediol) is a versatile synthetic diol widely used in the global skincare manufacturing industry. Despite its long term large scale application in high end and daily skincare products, scattered online negative information regarding skin irritation and safety risks has caused unnecessary screening doubts for many bulk buyers.Core Product Advantages of Propylene Glycol for Skincare ManufacturingAs a multi functional cosmetic raw material, propylene glycol has irreplaceable comprehensive advantages compared with traditional humectants and solvents, which can effectively reduce production costs, stabilize product quality and optimize finished product experience for skincare factories. All performance advantages have been verified by cosmetic formulation experiments and industrial mass production data.First of all, it has efficient and stable moisturizing and barrier repair performance. Different from ordinary humectants that only simply absorb surface water, propylene glycol can penetrate into the stratum corneum of the skin, bind water molecules between skin cells, and effectively reduce transepidermal water loss (TEWL). A 2013 in-vitro nanostructured lipid carrier formulation study confirmed that skincare formulas containing propylene glycol can reduce skin water loss by 60% within 7 days of use, and continuously maintain skin hydration balance, avoiding the dry and tight problem caused by active ingredient irritation.Secondly, it has excellent solubilization and formula stabilization capabilities. Most high efficiency skincare active ingredients such as retinoids, plant polyphenols and antioxidant extracts are poorly soluble in water, which is easy to cause precipitation and layering of finished products during storage. Propylene glycol acts as a high efficiency co-solvent, which can fully dissolve fat soluble active ingredients at room temperature, eliminate the need for high temperature heating in the production process, reduce ingredient loss and production energy consumption, and greatly improve the shelf stability of skincare products. In addition, it has a certain freezing point depression effect, which can prevent formula freezing and deterioration during low temperature transportation and storage, and reduce the batch scrap rate of factory production.Thirdly, it has mild penetration promotion and no residual stickiness. Propylene glycol can moderately adjust the arrangement of intercellular lipids in the stratum corneum, improve the skin absorption efficiency of active ingredients, and maximize the efficacy of skincare formulas. Different from high molecular humectants such as Glycerin, it will not form a thick sticky film on the skin surface, ensuring the refreshing and light skin feel of toners, essences, gel creams and other products, which is in line with the market demand of modern lightweight skincare.Finally, it has ultra high industrial compatibility and cost performance. Propylene glycol is compatible with almost all cosmetic raw materials such as emollients, thickeners, preservatives and surfactants. It will not cause chemical deterioration or performance failure of the formula in conventional dosage ranges. Its low unit cost and wide applicability make it a cost effective auxiliary raw material for large scale skincare mass production, which can effectively help factories optimize raw material procurement cost structure.Industrial Product Applications in Modern Skincare FormulationsPropylene glycol has standardized and mature application scenarios and dosage ranges in mainstream skincare product lines, covering leave on and rinse off skincare products. Factories can formulate targeted dosage standards according to product positioning and crowd attributes, with clear industrial operability.In daily moisturizing skincare products, including facial lotions, moisturizing creams and body lotions, the conventional addition ratio of propylene glycol is 2%-8%. In this dosage range, it can exert stable moisturizing and formula stabilizing effects, improve the ductility of emulsion formulas, and avoid the dry and crumbly texture of finished products. It is the core basic raw material for daily moisturizing product production.In high efficiency functional skincare products such as antioxidant serums, anti aging essences and brightening formulas, the applicable dosage is 3%-12%. The solubilization and penetration promoting properties of propylene glycol can fully activate the efficacy of high concentration active ingredients, solve the problems of poor solubility and low absorption of plant extracts and functional actives, and ensure the stability and efficacy consistency of functional skincare finished products.In rinse off skincare products represented by facial cleansing gels, exfoliating lotions and cleansing mousses, the industry standard dosage is controlled below 5%. Due to the short contact time between rinse off products and the skin, the irritation risk is extremely low. Propylene glycol can play a role in moisturizing and relieving dryness, avoiding the tight and dry skin feeling after cleansing, and improving the user experience of cleansing products.For sensitive skin special skincare products, the dosage needs to be strictly controlled at 1%-3%. Combined with the 2022 stratum corneum lipid model research data, low dose propylene glycol can simulate the moisturizing mechanism of natural skin moisturizing factors, repair mild damaged skin barriers, and will not cause irritation to sensitive skin when used in a standardized manner.Authoritative Safety Verification and Regulatory ComplianceThe safety of propylene glycol in cosmetic applications has been repeatedly verified and recognized by global authoritative regulatory institutions and scientific research organizations, with clear compliance qualifications for mainstream international markets.The Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) Expert Panel has completed a comprehensive safety evaluation of propylene glycol, confirming that it is safe for cosmetic production. The maximum allowable concentration in finished skincare products can reach 50%, and the actual industrial production dosage is far lower than the safety threshold. The U.S. FDA lists propylene glycol as GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe), allowing its wide application in food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic fields.In the European market, propylene glycol complies with EU Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009, and is not included in the list of banned and restricted cosmetic ingredients. Relevant toxicological studies prove that propylene glycol is non-carcinogenic, non-endocrine disrupting, and will not accumulate in human tissues. After skin contact, it can be rapidly metabolized into lactate and pyruvate by the human body, with almost no systemic toxic and side effects.It is worth noting that the 2018 American Contact Dermatitis Society named propylene glycol the Allergen of the Year. The core reason is the low probability allergic reaction of individual people with damaged skin barriers, rather than the general safety hazard of the ingredient itself. Clinical patch test data shows that the allergic reaction rate of propylene glycol at the conventional cosmetic dosage (1%-8%) is less than 0.3%, which is within the controllable range of industrial production.FAQQ1: Is propylene glycol easy to cause large area skin allergies in finished skincare products?A1: No. Mass clinical test data shows that propylene glycol has an extremely low allergy rate in normal population. Allergic reactions only occur in individual users with severe damaged skin barriers, eczema and rosacea. The core factor causing skin discomfort is excessive dosage and unqualified raw material impurities. Standardized dosage (1%-8%) and high purity cosmetic grade propylene glycol can completely avoid large area allergy problems of finished products.Q2: Will propylene glycol's penetration promoting effect lead to toxic penetration of other ingredients?A2: It will not cause toxic penetration. The penetration promoting performance of propylene glycol is mild and concentration limited, which only improves the absorption efficiency of functional active ingredients, and will not destroy the skin barrier structure in depth. The so-called "toxic risk" comes from unreasonable formula collocation. If the formula contains high irritation preservatives and flavors, the irritation will be amplified. This is a formula design problem, not an inherent safety problem of propylene glycol.Q3: What grade of propylene glycol is suitable for skincare factory mass procurement?A3: Factories must purchase cosmetic grade or USP/EP pharmaceutical grade propylene glycol. Industrial grade products are strictly prohibited for cosmetic production. Industrial grade raw materials have unqualified impurity control, containing heavy metals, residual ethylene glycol and other harmful substances, which are the main cause of finished product irritation and noncompliance. Procurement teams need to check batch COA certificates, impurity test reports and global regulatory compliance documents.Q4: Are there market regulatory restrictions on propylene glycol skincare products?A4: There are no ban or strict restriction policies in global mainstream markets such as China, the United States, the European Union and Southeast Asia. It only needs to be marked with the standard INCI name on the ingredient list. Each batch of finished products only needs to complete routine safety assessment, and no special filing and inspection procedures are required.Q5: What production compatibility problems are easy to occur in mass production?A5: Propylene glycol has high compatibility with most cosmetic raw materials. The only common problem is that high dosage will slightly reduce the viscosity of partial thickening polymers, resulting in unstable product viscosity during shelf life. In addition, unregulated pH value will accelerate the degradation of individual plant extracts. Factories need to complete accelerated stability tests and freeze thaw cycle tests before mass production to avoid batch quality problems.Q6: Can propylene glycol be used in infant and sensitive skin skincare lines?A6: It can be used in a low dose standardized manner. For adult sensitive skin products, the dosage is controlled at 1%-3% with zero irritation risk. For infant leave on skincare products, it is recommended to minimize the dosage or replace it with milder raw materials due to the immature skin barrier of infants. It can be used safely in infant rinse off products with a dosage below 2%.

Xi'an Aoge Biotech Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Aoge Biotech Co., Ltd.

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New Analysis Examines Whether Propylene Glycol Is Safe for Modern Skincare Formulations News Provided By Globalso November 09, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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