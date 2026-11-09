Shipcargo Launches Program To Acquire An Operating Auto Transport Carrier

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI logistics company invites confidential conversations with auto transport carrier owners considering succession, sale, or a technology partner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShipCargo, the AI-powered vehicle logistics company, today announced a formal acquisition program to acquire an operating auto transport carrier. The acquired company will become the foundation fleet for ShipCargo's carrier division - its operations moved onto the ShipCargo AI platform and its trucks deployed on the routine, repeatable lanes where autonomous operation will be proven first in auto transport.ShipCargo is evaluating operating car-hauling carriers of roughly 5 to 20+ trucks, anywhere in the United States, with established dealer, fleet, auction, or manufacturer relationships. The company acquires to operate and grow - not to strip: the intent is to keep the acquired company's people, customers, and lanes in place, and to invest in the operation with ShipCargo's technology stack, including its five AI agents for quoting, carrier matching, tracking, customer support, and payments, its dispatch automation, and its compliance systems.ShipCargo operates today as an asset-based carrier with an AI-powered brokerage division. Built on 20 years of vehicle logistics operating experience, the company has delivered more than 1,000 vehicles for consumers, dealerships, and fleets nationwide, with every carrier verified for authority and insurance - a minimum of $1M in liability and $100K in cargo coverage - and photo inspections at pickup and delivery.For carrier owners, the program is designed as an operator-led transition. ShipCargo's leadership has run car-hauling fleets directly - dispatch, safety, compliance, driver training, and fleet operations - and the acquiring team will operate the business itself rather than manage it as a financial asset. Owners considering retirement, succession, or relief from the growing technology and compliance burden of running a modern carrier are invited to open a confidential conversation; inquiries are held in strict confidence, and no employees, customers, or competitors are contacted without the owner's direction."Most carriers being sold today get bought by people who have never loaded a truck," a ShipCargo spokesperson said. "We have. We know what a good carrier is worth because we know what it takes to run one - and we are buying the fleet that becomes the foundation of the first self-driving carrier for auto transport. If you built a real operation and want it to keep running and growing under people who respect the work, we should talk."The long-term plan for the acquired fleet is deployment on consistent, repeatable routes - the lane structure autonomous trucking requires - developed in partnership with autonomous vehicle technology providers. In the near term, acquired operations continue running as they do today, with ShipCargo's AI platform layered onto dispatch, routing, compliance, and maintenance.Carrier owners and their advisors can reach ShipCargo confidentially at... or (832) 925-3882.About ShipCargoShipCargo is a full-cycle AI logistics company - an asset-based carrier with an AI-powered brokerage division, headquartered in Houston, TX. Its AI agents deliver instant quotes, verified carrier matching, live GPS tracking, and photo inspections on every shipment across all 50 states, with $0 due upfront. Dealerships and fleets use ShipCargo for recurring vehicle logistics, and partners can embed ShipCargo's instant-quote portal at no cost. Get an instant quote at ShipCargoAi or call (832) 925-3882.Forward-looking statements: This release describes strategic intentions, including a potential acquisition and future autonomous operations. These are goals under development, not guarantees of outcome or timing.

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ShipCargo Launches Program to Acquire an Operating Auto Transport Carrier News Provided By The Media Source November 09, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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