Astadaily® All-In-One Earns Nourish Excellence Award At 2026 USA Nourish Awards

Astadaily Astaxanthin All-In-One Wins 2026 USA Nourish Excellence Award

The Canadian brand receives recognition for formulation quality, adding to its focus on independent assessment and documented production standards.

- Diana Babics, Founder, Nourish AwardsTORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Astadaily, a Canadian wellness brand developed by Toronto-based Iconthin Biotech, has received a Nourish Excellence Award for Astadaily All-in-One in the Foundational Nutrition USA category at the 2026 USA Nourish Awards.The recognition follows an independent evaluation by qualified nutrition professionals. It provides an additional third-party reference for distributors, retailers and consumers assessing the standards behind the brand.The Nourish Awards evaluates formulation quality, active ingredient levels, bioavailability, scientific support for claims, appropriate dosing and innovation. Its assessment also considers whether formulations contain unnecessary additives.Astadaily All-in-One combines AlgaeAstanatural astaxanthin, derived from the freshwater microalga Haematococcus pluvialis, with eight complementary ingredients. In their written evaluation, judges highlighted the ingredient selection and oil-based delivery format, alongside manufacturing standards, third-party testing and individually sealed blister packaging.The award reflects one aspect of a broader quality framework. Ingredient amounts are among the most visible details on a product label, but they do not establish how raw materials are sourced, how their identity is verified or how the finished product is tested for unwanted contaminants.Iconthin Biotech's approach places these less visible factors alongside formulation and dosage. The company emphasizes traceable ingredients, documented manufacturing controls and independent testing as evidence that buyers can examine when evaluating product quality.Laboratory analysis can provide information about heavy metals, pesticide residues and microbial contaminants that cannot be determined from a product's appearance or stated ingredient amounts. Packaging and production controls also form part of the assessment of how a finished product is protected throughout its shelf life.The Nourish recognition follows a separate milestone for Astadaily Astaxanthin Pure, which received the Clean Label ProjectPurity Award following independent laboratory testing and category benchmarking.The two recognitions apply to different products and evaluation processes. The Nourish Excellence Award recognizes All-in-One under the program's formulation criteria, while the Clean Label Project Purity Award recognizes Astaxanthin Pure under its contaminant assessment standards.For distributors and retail buyers, these assessments provide distinct references when reviewing the Astadaily portfolio. They complement the company's internal quality controls with external evaluation.Founded in the United Kingdom in 2017, the Nourish Awards launched its USA chapter in 2026. According to the organizer, the judging panel includes naturopathic doctors, certified nutrition specialists, and integrative and functional medicine practitioners. Judges have no commercial relationship with the brands they assess, and every entrant receives a written evaluation report.“The USA chapter exists because American brands deserve the same independent benchmark we've built in the UK. These aren't popularity awards or taste tests - every product is evaluated on what's actually in it, by professionals who bring clinical rigor to their assessment.”- Diana Babics, Founder, Nourish AwardsThe recognition advances Iconthin Biotech's stated goal of making quality standards more transparent across the astaxanthin category. The company aims to encourage assessment that considers ingredient integrity, contaminant testing and manufacturing accountability alongside the information printed on a label.About Iconthin BiotechIconthin Biotech is a Toronto-based biotechnology company focused on microalgae cultivation, extraction and natural astaxanthin development. Its brands include AlgaeAstaand Astadaily

Angela Ce

Iconthin Biotech Corp.

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Astadaily® All-in-One Earns Nourish Excellence Award at 2026 USA Nourish Awards News Provided By Iconthin Biotech Corp. November 09, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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