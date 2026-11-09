Azzera Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification As It Marks Its Fifth Anniversary

Azzera, an emissions compliance solutions in aviation, received their ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification during it's 5th anniversary.

The certification signals software maturity and system integrity, reinforcing trust in how Azzera protects sensitive flight and aircraft data.

- Anant Jain, COO of AzzeraMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Azzera, a leading provider of emissions compliance solutions in aviation, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). The milestone coincides with Azzera's fifth anniversary, marking five years of helping the aviation industry manage emissions with clarity and confidence.The certification was awarded by Prescient Security, a CREST Certified Global Top 20 Cyber Security Company, following a comprehensive audit. Its scope covers the ISMS supporting Azzera CELESTE, the company's SaaS software for aviation emissions management, including infrastructure hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Technology, People, Operations and Sales departments are all within scope.As AI makes cyberattacks faster and more sophisticated, Azzera commissions an annual penetration test of its platform, in which certified security testers simulate real-world attacks to try to gain unauthorized access to systems and data. Any vulnerabilities identified are logged, tracked and remediated within defined timelines, adding a strong layer of defensive protection for client data.“For our clients, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification signals the maturity of our software and the integrity of the systems behind it,” said Anant Jain, COO of Azzera.“In business aviation, the confidentiality of flight and aircraft registration data matters enormously, and for publicly listed airlines, operational information can be just as sensitive. Together with our annual penetration testing, this certification gives the market independent assurance that data is handled to a rigorous, internationally recognized standard. That assurance is the foundation of trust.”“Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification in the year Azzera turns five is a key step in both the integrity and the maturity of our business,” said Puja Mahajan, CEO and Co-Founder of Azzera.“Emissions compliance and aviation sustainability are long-term topics, and Azzera is building the foundation to support the sector through to Net Zero. Our clients trust us because our impact is real and our processes hold up to scrutiny, and this certification is independent proof of that commitment.”For operators managing emissions data across CORSIA, the EU Emissions Trading System and ReFuelEU, the certification signals that the platform handling that data has been independently assessed against a recognized security standard. CELESTE automates data validation, compliance market segregation and reporting for aircraft operators, while the Co-Pilot service provides end-to-end monitoring, reporting and verification support for clients who prefer a fully managed approach.Azzera will undergo annual surveillance audits to maintain its certification.About AzzeraAzzera is an innovative provider of Net Zero transition solutions. The company was founded on the belief that investing in protecting our environment should be simple. Azzera's mission is to make managing and mitigating emissions through accessing carbon markets and sustainable aviation fuel an effortless experience. To further facilitate aviation's journey to Net Zero, Azzera has introduced Azzera CELESTE, a first-of-its-kind solution for emissions measurement and mitigation. Using this groundbreaking innovation, aircraft operators can address the challenge of emission management in a singular forum, including data validation, compliance market segregation, automated compliance reporting, and direct access to purchasing compliance credits and sustainable aviation fuel.For more information, visit

Adam Curatolo

Azzera

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Azzera Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification as It Marks Its Fifth Anniversary News Provided By Azzera Inc November 09, 2026, 06:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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