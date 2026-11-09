Assam CM Hails Uttarakhand's 'Timeless Faith', Extends Foundation Day Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the state's Foundation Day, describing the Himalayan state as a land where breathtaking natural beauty blends with a deep-rooted spiritual heritage.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma said that Uttarakhand's identity was shaped not only by its majestic Himalayan landscapes but also by the warmth of its people and its enduring traditions of faith.

“From the majestic Himalayas to the warmth of its people, Uttarakhand's beauty lies as much in its landscapes as in its timeless faith,” the Assam Chief Minister said in his message.

Extending his heartiest wishes to the people of the state, popularly known as 'Devbhoomi', Sarma expressed hope that Uttarakhand would continue its journey towards greater progress, peace and prosperity.

“Heartiest wishes to the people of Devbhoomi on Foundation Day! May the state continue to scale new heights of progress, peace and prosperity,” he added.

Uttarakhand, which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, marks its 26th Foundation Day this year. Nestled in the Himalayas, the state is known across the country for its religious significance, ancient temples and pilgrimage centres, including the Char Dham.

The Chief Minister's message also underlined the cultural and spiritual bonds that connect different regions of the country, as leaders across India extended greetings to Uttarakhand on the occasion.

Over the years, Uttarakhand has emerged as an important centre for tourism, pilgrimage and infrastructure development. The state has also focused on improving connectivity in its remote and mountainous regions while balancing development with the preservation of its fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Sarma's message reflected the widespread recognition of Uttarakhand as a state whose natural grandeur and spiritual legacy remain central to its identity.

As Uttarakhand celebrates another milestone in its journey, the Assam Chief Minister wished its people continued peace, prosperity and progress in the years ahead.